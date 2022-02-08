Jasmine Pineda is at ‘the lowest’ in her life — lost her job after Gino’s ex shared her topless photos

Jasmine Pineda feels “less than trash” after Gino sent topless pics of her to his ex-girlfriend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is at her “lowest” point and shared a shocking update after Gino Palazzolo’s ex shared her topless photos with her employer.

This season on Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino seemed like an odd pairing, but the couple also showed signs they were made for each other, given their quirkiness.

Gino Palazzolo shares topless pics of Jasmine Pineda with his ex on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

However, this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days shocked viewers when it was discovered that Gino shared topless pics of Jasmine with his ex-girlfriend, which he initially tried to deny. However, Jasmine had receipts in the form of screenshots to refute his claims.

Gino’s actions caused his fans to turn on him, with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers taking to social media to express their outrage.

Jasmine was understandably upset that Gino shared private pics intended for his eyes only. And now, Jasmine says that Gino’s ex took things a step further and has shared her topless pics with multiple sources online and even her employer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, Jasmine had a serious message for her followers.

Jasmine Confronts Gino After His Betrayal! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Jasmine Pineda says topless pics cost her employment: ‘I just want to literally die’

“This is [the] situation: Gino’s ex has sent my private pictures to bloggers,” Jasmine wrote. “Pictures that have been used to create stories and multiple videos.”

Jasmine continued and revealed that Gino’s ex has caused her to lose her job, which has the Panamanian beauty feeling her lowest.

“She sent them to my job which I lost as well. At this moment I just want to literally die,” Jasmine shared. “I have no words to describe the lowest point I’m in my life right now.”

“I feel less than trash to be honest and all I do is crying. I just can’t no more. No one deserves this. I’m trying my best but I feel like I just can’t,” Jasmine concluded her Story.

During the scene in which Gino admitted to sending the pics to his ex, Jasmine told cameras, “I’m having so many emotions as this moment. I cannot even think clearly.”

“In those pictures, I was topless… completely showing off my breasts,” Jasmine shared. “This is a nightmare.”

Although cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise can’t talk about their current relationship status while their show is airing, it looks as though Jasmine may have provided a hint as to the status of her relationship with Gino.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.