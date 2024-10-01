Jasmine Pineda insists she doesn’t have a boyfriend amid rumors she split from Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine Pineda is sick of the rumors about her relationship status.

Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo’s marital woes last played out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The couple’s storyline has been consistently tumultuous since their Before the 90 Days debut.

But in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, the 90 Day Fiance couple’s struggles came to a head.

Jasmine revealed her distaste for Gino’s addiction to porn and complained that he never wanted to have sex with her.

For his part, Gino expressed being fed up with Jasmine’s rollercoaster mood swings that left him feeling less than in the mood.

These were just two issues that continued to plague their marriage, but their lack of a sex life seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

90 Day Fiance viewers were convinced Jasmine and Gino had split

While their relationship distress continued to play out on reality TV, off camera, rumors began to swirl that Jasmine had been unfaithful to Gino.

90 Day Fiance sleuths were sure they had tracked down Jasmine’s new man, a Romanian-American named Matt Branis, who she reportedly met at the gym.

However, Jasmine has not revealed her man’s identity, and she’s continued to confuse her fans and critics concerning her relationship details.

While it appears that Jasmine and Matt are an item based on the details that have surfaced on social media, she seemingly admitted that she’s still married to Gino.

Jasmine says she’s married and begs to put a ‘stop’ to the rumors she has a boyfriend

In a recent Instagram Story, Jasmine uploaded a photo of her dog, Coco, sporting a boxing costume.

Apparently, Jasmine received questions about the unidentified man who was holding Coco in the pic.

In a subsequent Instagram Story slide, Jasmine posted the same photo, this time adding a caption that stated, “The person holding Coco is Dana our cousin not any boyfriend.”

Jasmine wants the rumors to stop. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

In parentheses, Jasmine pleaded, “Make it stop please!”

Jasmine took it one step further in another Instagram Story slide, in which she claimed, “I don’t have any boyfriend, lover, whatever! I’m married.”

Jasmine isn’t backing down. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Gino and Jasmine continue to confuse 90 Day Fiance fans about their marital status

Although Jasmine maintains that she’s a married woman, her Instagram activity doesn’t exactly scream, “Gino and I are still married!”

In recent months, whenever Jasmine shares photos or videos of herself with her man, his identity is hidden.

The latest video, uploaded to her Instagram Story (as seen below), showed Jasmine riding in the car with her man at the wheel.

He leaned over to place his hand on her leg and placed his finger in a hole in her leggings.

Interestingly, Jasmine didn’t caption the video and provided no details about her location or who was driving the vehicle, leaving 90 Day Fiance fans to wonder: was that Gino’s hand on her leg?

On their joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, Jasmine and Gino have uploaded mostly photos of themselves with 90 Day Fiance castmates, not couples’ photos.

When they posted photos of themselves together, 90 Day Fiance viewers were left confused.

On Gino’s Instagram page, he has posted mostly group photos or pics with himself and his friends and family, omitting Jasmine from his feed.

Earlier this year, Jasmine told her Instagram followers they would get the details about her and Gino’s marriage.

As she promised, “The only way to get the truth is by watching the show. Keep watching @90dayfiance.”

The way Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? left off, however, has left viewers more confused than anything else.

Jasmine insists she’s married, but the real question is, to whom?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.