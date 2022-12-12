Jasmine Pineda in spandex looks totally different in throwback

Jasmine Pineda dropped a transformation comparison picture on 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @jasminepineda1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda is proud of her physical accomplishments and how far she has gotten her body to where it is now.

With that said, she recently shared a side-by-side comparison photo with fans that showed her eight-year transition.

The Panamanian mother of two shared a picture on the left from when she was “28.” She had her naturally dark hair down and parted in the middle in the photo.

In the mirror selfie, Jasmine had dark and defined eyebrows and was sporting a yellow sports bra with green spandex Nike shorts. Jasmine’s toned midriff was visible, as were most of her fit-looking thighs.

The photo on the right showed Jasmine at her current age of “36” as she appeared to have softer-looking eyebrows, bigger lips, and a bigger chest from the photo of herself at 86.

Sign up for our newsletter!

More of Jasmine’s frame could be seen in the 36-year-old photo, but she still looked like a vision of fitness the way she did in the photo taken eight years before.

Jasmine Pineda had a message about living life

Jasmine delivered a pointed message in the caption of her transformation post.

She started by saying, “Time flies! 😮‍💨,” before remarking, “You can be the most beautiful person in the world and everybody sees light and rainbows when they look at you, but if you yourself don’t know it, all of that doesn’t even matter.”

She talked about the amount of time people spend doubting their worth and criticizing themselves as translating to wasted time in life.

She continued, “It’s not like you have forever, so don’t waste any of your seconds, don’t throw even one of your moments away.

Jasmine ended with the remark, “Live life to the fullest 💫.”

Jasmine is a hardcore vegan

Jasmine talked about her vegan lifestyle while on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. She has spoken about caring deeply for animals and all the health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle on her Instagram.

However, her now-fiance, Gino Palazzolo, did not even know that Jasmine didn’t eat eggs during the first trip where they met in person in Panama.

In any case, Jasmine’s Instagram bio also touts her as a “Mental health advocate,” and she describes that she is “Spreading body positivity.”

She is very big into fitness and often shares her workouts and advice on routines with fans.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.