Jasmine Pineda in blue spandex shows 90 Day Fiance fans her workout routine

Jasmine Pineda showed off her impressive gym routine to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda just proved she is a beast at the gym while offering encouraging words.

The 36-year-old mother of two has a perfectly toned and fit physique that she is proud of and often shows off on social media.

While fans don’t always get full workout videos from Jasmine, they did this time.

Through her TikTok, Jasmine flexed her gym routine, which included many impressive moments.

She started with her back facing the camera as she performed deep squats while wearing blue-streaked Nike workout leggings paired with a white crop top with palm trees.

Jasmine also had what appeared to be a pink waist trainer on.

Jasmine Pineda gave a workout message to 90 Day Fiance fans

Jasmine continued her workout with hip thrusts as she propped her back up on a workout bench while she moved her hips up and down with a weight on her pelvis area for more resistance.

Next, Jasmine used the workout bench to do leg lifts as her arms and one leg remained on the bench.

Low pulsing squats came next before she used the leg pully attached to an adjustable weight rack to move her leg outward.

The last frame captured Jasmine once again doing controlled up-and-down movements with her hips using a weight and the workout bench.

In the caption, Jasmine encouraged, “You will never regret a workout!”

Jasmine Pineda is very active on social media

Jasmine is one of the 90 Day Fiance cast members who post the most on social media.

She has two separate Instagram pages, @jasminepanama, and @jasminepanama1, from which she posts a ton of content.

Jasmine loves to share shameless selfies, gym flexes, photos, and videos of her and her fiance Gino Palazzolo, and also answer fan questions.

Jasmine is a big supporter and advocate for veganism, so her followers can count on inspirational vegan posts or peeks and tips about her diet.

Furthermore, Jasmine promotes body positivity and everyone’s right to do what they want with their bodies.

In her Instagram bio, she also touts herself as a “🦋Mental health advocate.”

Other 90 Day stars that post a lot like Jasmine include Jibri and Miona Bell, Darcey SIlva, Molly Hopkins, Chantel Everett, and Angela Deem, to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.