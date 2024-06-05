Jasmine Pineda hints she wants an older rich man who’s ‘allergic’ to Viagra

Jasmine Pineda continues to take jabs at her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Amid gossip online that the 90 Day Fiance couple may have parted ways, Jasmine and Gino have been firing shots at each other on social media.

Jasmine and Gino have reportedly split after Gino discovered that his Panamanian wife was cheating with a man named Matt Branis, who she met at Planet Fitness.

Multiple outlets report that Jasmine is living in Matt’s home after Gino kicked her out of his Michigan residence.

While rumors continue to swirl about the status of Jasmine and Gino’s marriage, the couple is dropping hints that the chitchat might just be true.

Jasmine might not be able to speak explicitly about her relationship status, but she’s been strongly hinting that she’s done with Gino.

Jasmine Pineda teases she wants an elderly man in ‘poor health’

In a recent Instagram Story share, Jasmine teased that she’s looking for a man who doesn’t need to use the little blue pill, unlike Gino, who has admitted to taking Viagra to spice up their sex life.

Jasmine shared a post originally uploaded by @humorous_resources on Instagram, which read, “Looking for a man in finance, 94, Poor health, No living relatives,” which was set to the tune Sugar Daddy by Qveen Herby.

Jasmine threw some shade at Gino. Pic credit: @jasmine.panama/Instagram

The post was clearly a joke, poking fun at dating a much older man with lots of money who will die soon and leave all of his fortune to his younger wife.

In a caption above the post, Jasmine added one more prerequisite to the joke: “And allergic to blue pills 😝”

Jasmine and Gino take jabs at each other on social media

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine and Gino are going back and forth on Instagram, exchanging cryptic insults.

Earlier this month, Gino insinuated that Jasmine “can’t stop lying” when he agreed with an Instagram post stating the sentiment in the caption.

Then, just days later, Gino took aim at Jasmine, accusing her of lying about not being able to buy herself tampons.

Gino told his Instagram followers that Jasmine was exaggerating how much she depends on him since moving to America, and said he has receipts to prove it.

Jasmine has dealt out her fair share of insults on Instagram, too. The Central American native told her followers that Gino has been hanging out with strippers and said she feels “used” and “betrayed” by her estranged husband.

Gino and Jasmine’s Instagram activity as of late seems to indicate there is trouble in paradise.

While Jasmine continues to promote her vegan protein brand and model clothing as a Fashion Nova ambassador, Gino has been shifting his focus to his wellbeing.

Gino’s most recent posts on Instagram depict the 53-year-old working out at the gym and getting outside to enjoy Michigan’s summer weather.

However, their joint account, @jasmine.gino, is chock full of couple’s photos, showing Jasmine and Gino during happy times.

Clearly, Jasmine and Gino are trying to keep their true marital status under wraps, especially since Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is still airing.

We’re guessing that at the conclusion of this season’s Tell All, we’ll get more definitive answers about Jasmine and Gino’s relationship status – that is, unless they’re gearing up to appear in another spinoff and they’re just stringing us along.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.