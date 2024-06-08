Jasmine Pineda hints at Gino Palazzolo’s ‘addiction’ on their 1-year anniversary, holds hands with mystery man

Jasmine Pineda‘s social media activity is perplexing 90 Day Fiance fans.

The Panamanian native has dropped hints that she’s split from her husband, Gino Palazzolo, and moved on with a new man named Matt Branis.

However, her latest Instagram posts indicate that she’s teasing 90 Day Fiance viewers about her actual relationship status.

Ahead of the weekend, Jasmine seemingly continued to throw major shade at her estranged husband in her Instagram Stories.

For starters, the 37-year-old reality TV star shared a post about pornography addiction and how it impacts men’s mental health.

As the slide read, “P*rnography can lead to compulsive and addictive behaviors, similar to other forms of addiction.”

Jasmine took aim at Gino and held hands with an unidentified man. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“This can interfere with daily functioning, relationships, and overall well-being,” the post continued.

The upload seems to imply that Jasmine is accusing Gino of being addicted to porn, something she’s already done in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

After Jasmine and Gino got into an argument at his family reunion about their sex life, Jasmine told TLC’s producers during a solo confessional that her husband has “a lot of deep sexual issues.”

Then, during a heated disagreement caught on camera, Jasmine told Gino he needed to seek help for his “addiction to pornography.”

Jasmine holds hands with a mystery man and admits she has ‘daddy issues’

Not only has Jasmine put Gino on blast for his behavior, but she also posted a photo of herself holding hands with a mystery man in her Stories.

The song Toxic by Britney Spears played in the background of a black-and-white photo of Jasmine’s hand interlocked with a man’s hand, sitting on a table.

Jasmine used a gif reading “daddy issues” to caption her photo, along with a sad-faced emoji.

Jasmine wishes Gino Palazzolo a happy first wedding anniversary amid cheating rumors

Whether or not the hand belonged to Gino or Matt Branis is unclear, but Instagram Stories aside, Jasmine’s most recent post has us even more confused.

Taking to her Instagram feed on Saturday, Jasmine shared a post wishing Gino a happy first wedding anniversary.

Jasmine wished Gino a happy one-year anniversary over the weekend. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine uploaded a photo of herself and Gino sharing a kiss on their wedding day in June 2023, and in the caption, she wrote, “Happy anniversary my dearest husband 👨🏻‍🦲❤️.”

While many of Jasmine’s followers wished her and Gino a happy anniversary, there were plenty of others who questioned the post because of Jasmine’s recent accusations.

90 Day Fiance viewers are ‘so confused’ by Jasmine and Gino’s Instagram activity

“I am so confused,” @chainsaw_3789 wrote in the comments section.

Another one of Jasmine’s followers felt her post was “for the show” because Jasmine and Gino don’t follow each other on Instagram and didn’t tag each other in the pic.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“I do hope this is real,” voiced another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

“Da f**k?” asked @lilanchor. “I was so proud of you for moving on, im over this.”

Another Instagram user asked, “Wait what? Thought they split up and she is no longer wearing ring… I am sooooo confused.”

Jasmine further confused her fans in her Story. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Further confusing her followers, Jasmine referred to Gino as “babe” in her Instagram Story, writing, “We made it to a year babe,” in the caption of a photo including herself, Gino, and his family members.

Are Jasmine and Gino toying with 90 Day Fiance fans?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine sparked breakup rumors when she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Then, Jasmine recorded herself with a mystery man and talked to him about her finances, calling him “Chihuahua” in the video.

Adding fuel to the fire, 90 Day Fiance sleuths noticed the backdrop of some of Jasmine’s photos online matched those of her rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis.

Sources claim that Jasmine met Matt at Planet Fitness in Michigan, and the duo entered into a romantic relationship.

Reportedly, when Gino discovered Jasmine had been unfaithful, he kicked her out of their Michigan home.

Ever since then, Gino and Jasmine have been exchanging jabs on Instagram, leading us to believe they’re no longer together.

But with Jasmine’s wedding anniversary post, 90 Day Fiance viewers are more bewildered than ever, and we may not discover the truth about their marriage until their NDAs expire.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.