Jasmine Pineda has message for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans after exposing Gino Palazzolo’s bald head

It looks like Jasmine Pineda is standing behind her actions of taking Gino Palazzolo’s hat off his head while they were embroiled in a vicious fight on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days after Gino sent Jasmine’s nudes to his ex.

Jasmine was hurt and embarrassed that Gino betrayed her trust and showed an ugly side of himself by sending the pictures. Gino tried to explain his motives and reasoning for the betrayal on the show.

Off-camera, Jasmine appeared to twist the knife a little more into Gino by resharing a 90 Day fan page’s meme with Gino’s bald head as the focus and accompanied it with a pointed message to Before the 90 Days viewers.

Fans and critics of Gino and Jasmine know by now that Gino always has his hat on and has refused to take it off, especially not in front of the cameras, so Jasmine’s move to expose his bald head meant a lot and served to satisfy fans’ curiosity.

Jasmine Pineda shared a message to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

Through her Instagram stories, Jasmine reshared a meme made by a 90 Day fan page that showed two still images of Gino’s bald head from the latest episode and had the caption, “Gino’s secret is now uncovered!”

Jasmine added her own caption to the image by jabbing, “You can have peace now (smirking emoji).”

Jasmine’s words could be interpreted from the viewpoint that she was doing 90 Day fans a favor by exposing Gino’s head, which they may have never seen otherwise. It could also be seen as a further dig to embarrass Gino after his inappropriate actions.

What was under Gino Palazzolo’s hat on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

What Jasmine revealed by taking Gino’s hat off his head was total baldness on the top, but some dark brown hair towards the bottom and back of his head.

Gino’s ex-sugar baby criticized him during an interview she gave about him saying that he looks better with the hat on.

Up until this point, Jasmine had said that she saw him without a hat and nothing bad stood out to her.

Since Gino tried so hard to protect 90 Day viewers from seeing his bald head there was a lot of curiosity about what his head actually looked like, and Jasmine satisfied that curiosity.

