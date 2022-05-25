Jasmine Pineda goes braless in a crop top for message about picking battles

Jasmine Pineda was braless in a crop top while delivering a message to 90 Day Fiance fans about picking battles. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda shared a message with fans about picking battles while going braless in a crop top.

34-year-old Jasmine accompanied her message with a selfie, where she looked directly into the camera while wearing the tiny top.

The mother of two, and former professor, urged her 90 Day fans not to hold on to everything and reminded them to “cherish the journey.”

90 Day Fiance fans met Jasmine on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days as her relationship with Gino Palazzolo was highlighted.

The couple struggled over Jasmine’s jealousy issues and Gino’s deceit and major transgression, but they were ultimately able to find common ground and become engaged.

Jasmine Pineda shared a message with 90 Day Fiance fans while going braless in a crop top

In the post’s caption, Jasmine wrote, “Life can get very heavy if we hold on everything. Just let it go; pick up your battles wisely and decide what’s worth your time and effort and carry on what’s strictly necessary. Enjoy this amazing adventure called life and cherish the journey.”

It’s unclear if anything, in particular, prompted Jasmine’s pointed message.

Jasmine Pineda posts a lot on Instagram

Jasmine is among the 90 Day Fiance franchise stars who post the most on Instagram.

Jasmine has two separate accounts, each of which she posts on every day and where fans can find anywhere between 10-30 Instagram stories at any given time.

Her social media activity includes doing Q&As, posting photos with Gino, sharing her fitness routine, or sharing her day-to-day routine.

OnlyFans, Cameo, and TikTok are other platforms she frequently posts on.

New 90 Day Fiance cast members, Jibri and Miona Bell, are giving Jasmine a run for her title of posting the most on Instagram.

The couple has been labeled “instant clout chasers” by 90 Day viewers who think that Jibri and Miona are only on the show to further their stardom goals. Jibri recently admitted to this motivation during an Instagram Live.

In any case, Jibri and Miona also post on Instagram incessantly on their personal accounts. They also share an Instagram and TikTok account where they post from as well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.