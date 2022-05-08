Jasmine Pineda flaunts curves in new lingerie with a little help from a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum

Jasmine Pineda turned heads as she modeled her new lingerie. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda put her enviable curves on display after receiving help from a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum when picking out some new lingerie.

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Jasmine on the most recent season of Before the 90 Days. The Panamanian native fell in love with American-born Gino Palazzolo, and viewers grew to love their unlikely romance.

Since her season ended on Before the 90 Days, Jasmine has been sharing plenty with her combined 207,000+ followers on Instagram via her two accounts.

Jasmine often touts body positivity online, as well as updates on her relationship with Gino, hair, makeup and fashion, as well as fitness motivation and women supporting other women.

Jasmine Pineda ready to ‘conquer the world’ in her new lingerie

Over the weekend, Jasmine took to Instagram to share some sultry selfies. The Panamanian beauty modeled both a yellow and a blue bra and panty set in the three photos.

“A wrong set of underwear can completely ruin my day,” Jasmine captioned her post. “No outfit is complete without the right underwear because it is the foundation of our ability to dress confidently.”

“You don’t have to be a specific size to be able to feel comfortable, confident and feminine while wearing lingerie. However, wearing correct lingerie is a very important fashion tip!”

Next, Jasmine revealed that she got fitted for her bra by 90 Day Fiance Season 5 alum Molly Hopkins. Molly co-owns LiviRae Lingerie, named after her eldest daughter Olivia. Molly’s BFF Cynthia Decker makes up the other half of the Double Divas and 90 Day Fiance viewers might recognize her from her appearances alongside Molly on Pillow Talk.

As it turns out, Jasmine had a virtual fitting with Molly and Cynthia.

“For so long I’ve been wearing the incorrect size of bra. Thank you so much to @liviraelingerie @mollyhopkins @thecynthiadecker for fixing this problem. Give a girl correct lingerie and she can conquer the world!” Jasmine ended her caption.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins fitted Jasmine for new lingerie

In the comments section, Jasmine received rave reviews from her followers who loved the lingerie pieces she chose. One comment came from Molly herself, who told Jasmine, “So incredible.”

Cynthia wrote, “Gorgeous!!! So happy our virtual fit process worked and we got you bras you love and can wear! Thank you again for trusting me to fit you!”

Gino, of course, was impressed with his fiancee’s new looks and stopped by to comment, “Stunning,” to which she replied, “@gpalazz2 👑🥰❤️.”

Jasmine works hard to maintain her figure and proudly shows it off on social media whenever she gets the chance; her fans are hoping she keeps the posts coming.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.