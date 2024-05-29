Jasmine Pineda feels ‘used’ and ‘betrayed’ while Gino Palazzolo is hanging out ‘with the strippers’

While rumors continue to swirl about their marital status, Jasmine Pineda is providing some clues about her husband Gino Palazzolo’s whereabouts.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine’s alleged new boyfriend has been identified.

The man, Romanian native Matt Branis, reportedly met Jasmine at Planet Fitness, and the two are living together in Michigan.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance fans have been curious about Gino’s personal life off-camera after it was reported that Jasmine cheated on him to be with Matt.

While Jasmine has refused to acknowledge any hearsay about her relationship status, her social media activity has provided us with some clues about her current love life situation.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Jasmine celebrated her son Juance’s 12th birthday.

The mother-son duo posed for an outdoor photo, and in the caption, Jasmine wrote, “My charming prince turns 12 years old tomorrow.

Juance, you’re the love of my life, my world, my everything. I’m so lucky to have the most amazing baby boy ever. Mami loves you ❤️.”

In the comments section, Jasmine’s followers wished Juance a happy birthday. But one comment in particular caught Jasmine’s eye.

Jasmine tells a fan that Gino is ‘with the strippers’

“Where is Geno?” asked @heatherquinntindle.

In response, Jasmine answered, “With the strippers 😩.”

Jasmine continues to throw shade at Gino with cryptic captions

In her Instagram Stories, Jasmine took it one step further and teased that Gino had been mistreating her.

Below a video of herself working out at Planet Fitness, Jasmine included three hashtags in her caption, reading #used, #betrayed, and #butstillalive.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jasmine and Gino’s tumultuous love story continues to play out.

It seemed these two might have sorted through their issues after tying the knot, but clearly, that was just a tease because they’re back to their typical up-and-down rollercoaster ride of a relationship.

Jasmine’s latest complaint was that Gino is controlling her and she seems to think he’s enjoying it.

Off-camera, Jasmine has sent some pretty strong hints that she and Gino’s marriage is either on the rocks or kaput—like recording herself sans wedding ring and filming herself referring to a mystery man as “Chihuahua.”

Gino hints at his ‘frustrating’ marriage to Jasmine

Meanwhile, as Jasmine continues to hint at a breakup, Gino recently did the same.

In his most recent Instagram post, the Michigan native shared a photo of himself working out on a punching bag.

In the caption, he wrote, “Time for a workout on the punching bag and let all my frustrations out! 🤪🙀🤬😛🤫Happy Sunday everyone and hope you have an amazing day! 💯☀️😃 Are you doing anything exciting today? 🙃.”

Until Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? concludes we’ll have to wait for any definitive answers regarding Gino and Jasmine’s relationship status.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.