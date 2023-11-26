Jasmine Pineda denies that the lipgloss in Gino’s car was ‘planned’ by a producer

It’s the epic lipgloss saga that recently rocked the 90 Day Fiance community, and we’re still trying to make sense of it all.

However, the woman at the center of the controversy, Jasmine Pineda, wants to clear things up once and for all.

Jasmine is known for her dramatics, but a recent scene between her and Gino Palazzolo still has viewers looking at her sideways.

The scene in question was a car ride where Jasmine found a lip gloss in Gino’s car and accused him of cheating.

Now, the Panamanian native is defending herself and the producers of the show after people called them out with accusations that they planned the entire thing.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jasmine recently opened up about that and denied that the lipgloss fiasco was “planned by a producer.”

Furthermore, if you thought the 36-year-old planted the lipgloss herself, she made a good case for why the evidence in question could not have belonged to her.

Jasmine Pineda denies that the lipgloss in Gino’s car was planted by production

Jasmine and Gino had a recent chat with ExtraTV, and of course, the lipgloss question came up.

“It was not planned by any producer,” exclaimed Jasmine. “I know my producer, and I talked to her… and she was as in shock as I was.”

Jasmine also made it known that she didn’t plant the lipgloss in Gino’s car either.

“I am crazy, but not even in my craziest moment I will plant a lipgloss,” said Jasmine. “It was a genuine reaction.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine did a lot of research on the lipgloss and confessed she even checked the lab that made the product.

She also tried to make a solid case for why “It could have never been” her lipgloss and noted that, for one, it was not a color she would wear.

“Number two, it was not vegan and cruelty-free,” Jasmine added. “I’m a vegan person, I take it seriously and I only wear makeup that is vegan and cruelty-free, so there is no way on earth it was mine.”

90 Day Fiance viewers are still doubtful despite Jasmine’s denial

Although Jasmine pleaded her case, she hasn’t exactly convinced 90 Day Fiance fans that she wasn’t somehow involved.

“It’s her🤷🏻‍♀️ already seen the photos, the show is the pot stirrer here.. jasmine knew all along it was hers😂,” said one commenter.

“I think she planted it” added someone else.

Pic credit: gpalazz2/Instagram

“Ok it’s not hers, but she bought it and put it there,” reasoned one viewer. “Stop, the craziness! It looked so fake! She’s nuts.”

Another added, “If it wasn’t planted by production, than Jas planted it herself because she’s only happy when dramatic.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.