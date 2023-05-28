Jasmine Pineda claps back when asked why she’s not in the U.S. yet with Gino

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda made it clear that she isn’t interested in the American Dream.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Jasmine from Before the 90 Days when her love story with Gino Palazzolo played out during Season 5.

Jasmine and Gino seemed an odd pairing from the start, and their frequent explosive arguments didn’t help convince 90 Day Fiance viewers that they were meant for each other.

Regardless, the couple continues to stick it out while Jasmine is reportedly awaiting her K-1 visa to live in the U.S. with Gino.

Jasmine shared a video to Instagram recently, hyping up her fans for her and Gino’s appearance on the upcoming sixth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine told her followers that she’s “super excited” for the upcoming season as she recorded herself for the Reel.

To promote the new season, Jasmine captioned her Reel, “@90dayfiance 📺 June 4th- Before the 90 day season 6 🌋 #90dayfiance #tlc #beforethe90days.”

In the comments section, one of Jasmine’s followers had some questions about her intentions.

“Girl! Why aren’t you in USA by now with Gino?” they asked.

“By this time you could have married, applied to come as a spouse, done the approximately 18 months wait outside the country and then when you come you have the green card and the work permit. vs. the fiancé visa, marry in the 30 days, spend the 18 months before getting the green card in USA where you cannot leave and cannot work,” they prodded. “We desperately need teachers, so you can get your career and life back.”

Jasmine had a succinct reply for a fan who questioned her motives. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda tells a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan that she isn’t interested in the American Dream

Jasmine saw the comment and responded to it with a very concise remark.

The Panamanian beauty wrote, “not everyone wants the American dream my dear.”

Will Jasmine convince Gino to move to Panama?

Last year, Jasmine told her fans that she would like for Gino to move to Panama rather than the other way around. When asked on Instagram whether she was ever coming to the U.S., Jasmine replied, “I’m not sure; I’m very happy in Panama.”

In response to another comment on the same post, Jasmine added that she wants Gino to move to her country.

Gino told his fans last year that Jasmine’s K-1 visa “should be” coming soon, so what does that mean for their future?

Perhaps in Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino will shed more light on their plans to get married and live together. Initially, the plan was for Jasmine to move to the U.S., but it seems as though something has caused her to have a change of heart.

Jasmine has young children, so that could be a factor. Either way, Jasmine has been living her best life in Panama while 90 Day Fiance viewers await an update about her engagement to Gino and their future together.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.