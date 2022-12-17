Jasmine Pineda claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who claims her throwback pics are photoshopped

Jasmine is tired of critics accusing her of photoshopping her photos. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda took a sarcastic approach to a critic who accused her of photoshopping her throwback photos.

Since her time on the hit TLC show, Jasmine has accrued hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, where she often shares recent and throwback photos of herself.

That was the case recently when Jasmine took to Instagram to share a photo dump from several years ago, showing off the progress she’s made in her fitness journey since her 20s.

Most of the pics featured Jasmine posing for gym selfies, clad in tight workout apparel, along with several others in which she wore a bikini, a dress, and another casual outfit.

The Friday share garnered thousands of Likes from her fans and followers, and hundreds more took to the comments section, most of them praising her beauty.

One of Jasmine’s critics, however, caught her attention with their comment, accusing the Panama native of using Photoshop.

Jasmine Pineda fires back at 90 Day Fiance critic who accused her of photoshopping throwback pics

“This is definitely photo shop!” their comment read.

Jasmine quipped to her detractor, “@vimarie73 Yes! A 100% same as my videos. Even if you see me in real life is photo shop 😂.”

Jasmine’s criticism comes hot on the heels of another disparager calling her out. In response to another recent photo on IG, one of Jasmine’s followers commented, “So plastic. She looks like an avatar.”

Jasmine wasted no time firing back — she screenshotted the comment along with the critic’s IG profile and captioned it, “Well…I wish I could to be as perfect as you and you’re right God ❤ me too.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine doesn’t let her critics deter her sultry IG posts

Jasmine’s clap back occurred shortly after she vowed to take a break from social media after being “attacked” for her appearance. However, just three days later, Jasmine was back to posting steamy pics on IG.

Sharing sultry photos isn’t the only reason critics have come for Jasmine — she’s also been called out for her cosmetic procedures and being with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, for his money.

However, the former TLC star responded to her critics with snarky comments, in true Jasmine fashion. She continues to prove that she won’t let her detractors stop her from sharing content on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.