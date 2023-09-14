Jasmine Pineda blasts ‘xenophobic’ critic for sending her ‘hate speech’ demanding she ‘go back’ to Panama

Jasmine Panama waited over a year for her K-1 visa to be approved so she could join her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, in the U.S.

Now that the day has finally arrived, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is over the moon, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

Not only because of her constant bickering with Gino but also because she’s been dealing with the aftermath of some harsh comments from critics who took aim at her country of origin and begged her to stay there.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jasmine called out her critics, uploading screenshots of DMs and exposing the Instagram trolls who made some unsavory remarks about her living situation.

Below the first screenshot, Jasmine wrote, “I’m gonna be exposing whoever dares to text me xenophobic messages.”

In her next slide, Jasmine provided a definition of the word xenophobia, which read, “dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries. ‘the resurgence of racism and xenophobia.'”

Jasmine Pineda exposes ‘xenophobic’ critics who don’t want her living in the U.S.

That wasn’t the only message Jasmine received from a troll, either. The Panamanian beauty shared another snapshot of a message from an Instagram user who “tormented” her, calling her a “gold digger” and accusing her of wanting Gino to “throw away” his family for her.

Jasmine exposed one of her critics. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“I pray you aren’t allowed over there,” the troll added.

Jasmine put another troll on blast. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine continued her rant, noting that she used to delete similar messages, adding, “Well- let me tell you that all those comments and similar are a form of racism/discrimination and they very are xenophobic.”

Jasmine continued to put her critics on blast. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine ended her tirade, making it clear that it’s not “funny” for anyone to send her messages like these, telling her haters they’re “very wrong” for taking part in “hate speech.”

Jasmine has received death threats from online trolls

The 37-year-old reality TV star has been taking aim at her critics in recent weeks after revealing that she’s received other types of hateful messages on social media.

Just last month, Jasmine disclosed that she’s been bullied relentlessly online and even received death threats. But, despite the negativity surrounding her, Jasmine has chosen to remain positive and focus on what matters.

In addition to blocking anyone who makes even the slightest disrespectful comment on her Instagram feed, Jasmine is preparing to make another appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Jasmine and Gino’s up-and-down love story continues in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Jasmine and Gino will return for Season 10 of the flagship series, which premieres next month.

Jasmine and Gino’s hot-and-cold relationship is currently playing out on Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, but their story isn’t over yet.

After Jasmine arrived in the U.S. with Gino, things already got off to a not-so-great start. In a preview from Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine finds evidence that she believes proves Gino has been cheating on her.

Gino denied that he was unfaithful, but Jasmine wasn’t buying it, and the clip showed us yet another turbulent argument between the couple that left Jasmine in tears, begging to go back to Panama.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.