90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda is proud of her vegan-fueled physique.

The Panamanian beauty can often be found working out and eating healthily on social media, where she has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.

During a mid-week share to her Instagram Story, Jasmine showed off the fruits of her labors, striking some poses and admiring her figure, which she works hard to maintain.

Jasmine told her followers that she had just finished eating breakfast and stood in front of the camera to share how her abs look after enjoying her first meal of the day.

The brunette fiancee to Gino Palazzolo stood upright, placing her arms to either side of herself to showcase her cinched waist.

Jasmine donned a white tube top and black Nike biker shorts as she placed her hands on her stomach and said, “Oh my gosh.”

“Look at this,” Jasmine continued, flexing her biceps and turning her waist to show off different angles.

As she approached the camera, Jasmine patted herself on the abs rapidly, showing her fans how rock-hard they were.

“Vegan power!” she exclaimed before recording another set of videos.

Jasmine continued to admire herself, posing in front of the camera as music played in the background. In another slide, Jasmine shared throwback footage of herself clad in gym attire, looking healthy and fit.

“2017!” she captioned the video clip. “Bringing back this physique, but in much better version.”

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine shares her workouts and skincare routine

Jasmine takes her health very seriously. In addition to following a vegan diet, Jasmine works out either in her home or at the gym in her building.

To keep her glutes toned, Jasmine performs weighted squats using dumbbells. She’s also a fan of lunges to keep her legs strong and shapely and does leg lifts and bridges.

Jasmine shares some of her workout routines on her YouTube channel, @jasminepineda5100, where she has 3,107 subscribers.

Jasmine Pineda shares her skincare tips

In addition to workout inspiration, Jasmine also uploads recipe ideas and beauty tricks on YouTube. Jasmine uses micellar water as the first step of her daily skincare routine to cleanse her skin.

Next, Jasmine applies a Vitamin C serum to her face, followed by an eye cream and a neck-firming lotion. Jasmine uses a repairing gel on her face and lips to keep her skin hydrated.

Sunscreen is another crucial step in Jasmine’s skincare regimen, as is a repair cream for her hands, which become dry and cracked from using weights at the gym.

Jasmine’s strict diet, workouts, and skincare routine have proven her dedication to upkeeping her health and appearance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.