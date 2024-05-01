Jasmine Pineda addresses Ozempic claims amid recent drastic weight loss

Jasmine Pineda has admittedly shed quite a bit of weight lately, but not in the way her critics might think.

The Panamanian native is dedicated to her healthy lifestyle, including regular workouts and a vegan diet, which account for her lean frame.

But apparently, the 90 Day Fiance personality is being accused of using the popular diabetes-medication-turned-weight-loss-drug Ozempic to achieve her thin physique.

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans and critics know that despite what they may think, she isn’t using Ozempic.

In fact, Jasmine thinks any doctor who would prescribe Ozempic to her would be “insane,” and there’s another reason for her thinner-than-ever physique these days.

“No doctor in their sane mind will give me Ozempic,” Jasmine wrote, seemingly addressing accusations from her critics on social media.

Jasmine Pineda denies using Ozempic to lose weight

“I’m not taking it nor I have any interest on doing so,” Jasmine continued before addressing why she has lost some extra weight in recent months.

“I have lost some more weight but it has been stress related,” Jasmine explained. “Have a nice day.”

Jasmine has been accused of using Ozempic, but she’s setting the record straight. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Although Jasmine didn’t specify what is stressing her out to the point of losing weight, we can think of a few circumstances that are likely contributing to her worry and anxiety.

Jasmine is facing some stressful events this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

As we’re watching this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine is having trouble coming to grips with living in America without her children.

Because her husband, Gino Palazzolo, failed to include her sons, Juance and JC, on her initial K-1 visa filing, there is a delay in getting them to the United States.

On top of that, Jasmine received news that her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

In Sunday’s episode, Gino tried to take Jasmine’s mind off her stress, so they visited her friend, Leandro, in Miami to enjoy some R&R.

But instead of using the time to relax and unwind, Jasmine couldn’t help but think about how much she missed her sons and ended up crying while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

During a solo confessional, Jasmine told producers, “I didn’t know how lucky I was before, like, spending a birthday with my family, with my children. And now I don’t have them in America.”

“How can I be ready to have a child with Gino if I feel like I’m abandoning my own children?”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.