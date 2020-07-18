Jasmine Goode from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor works at Sur now, wants to join Vanderpump Rules

Could a Vanderpump Rules and The Bachelor crossover be coming? Jasmine Goode made her mark on Nick Viall’s season of the ABC hit and now, she could be crossing over to Bravo.

Many Bachelor fans remember Jasmine from when she competed for Nick’s heart. She was eliminated in week 6, coming in 9th place during Season 21. Then, she returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, quitting in week 4.

Now, Jasmine Goode has a new job as a SURver in Lisa Vanderpump’s famous SUR alongside Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay but will that turn into a new reality TV role for Jasmine too?

Jasmine Goode talks possible Vanderpump Rules role

Jasmine has already made friends with Scheana Shay and appeared on her Scheananigans podcast to talk about the possibility of transitioning to a role on Vanderpump Rules.

“I mean, for me it’s one of those things where if it makes sense at the time, sure. So maybe I would,” Jasmine said about joining the Bravo cast. “I think it’d be great! One, I think it’d be great because you guys do not have anybody that looks anything like me on the show.”

She continued, “So No. 1, you need some [Black] representation there. … The thing about Vanderpump which I love, the reason I would consider it is because it’s not like The Bachelor where it’s all about love. This is your life. You’re filming your life, everyday things, and I think that’s so cool.”

According to Jasmine, filming Vanderpump Rules alongside Scheana would be fun for her and easy too since they are already working and spending time together.

“It’s like, if I’m filming, yes, I’ll film with Scheana. It’s not a big deal,” Jasmine explained. “This is what we normally do.”

Vanderpump Rules needs more faces

Some very familiar faces on Vanderpump Rules will no longer be there when the show returns for Season 9.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show after Faith Stowers reminded everyone how they racially profiled her and called the police to report her for a crime that she did not commit.

Also missing next season will be Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who were also fired after past racist tweets from both of them surfaced.

When Vanderpump Rules returns, the show will look very different and adding Jasmine Goode to the mix might just be what they need.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus and is expected to return in early 2021.