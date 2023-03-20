Big Brother 24 alum Jasmine Davis is getting positive attention from a new photoshoot.

As shared below, Jasmine posed for several photos in a Baywatch-red bathing suit.

The one-piece suit showcases all her curves, and the plunging neckline doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

Jasmine’s post includes four photos where she poses near a glistening pool at Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos.

One of the photos features her coyly looking off into the sun while lying in a cabana.

Many other Big Brother alums have already left her supportive comments on the post.

Big Brother 24’s Jasmine Davis enjoys some sun

Entering the house as an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, Jasmine introduced herself to Big Brother fans during the Summer 2022 season.

Jasmine finished in 10th place and was a part of the BB24 jury that selected Taylor Hale as the winner.

Since then, she has been busy on social media, like with this post shared below.

Big Brother alums show support for Jasmine Davis

Many former houseguests are stopping by Jasmine’s post to leave messages of support. Below are just a few of them.

“YES YES YES,” Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23 commented.

“All this for free BODY,” wrote Derek Frazier from BB23.

“POPPPP OFFF QUEEEEN,” Alyssa Snider from BB24 wrote.

And Tiffany Mitchell from BB23 also left an exclamation after looking at the photos.

So far, more than 3,200 people have already liked the post, including other Big Brother alums who didn’t leave comments.

Big Brother alums left messages of support for Jasmine Davis. Pic credit: @thejasminemonroe/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

A new group of houseguests will live in the Big Brother house this summer. The latest rumors suggest it’s a new group playing the game this time. The theme has not yet been revealed.

The producers even held an in-person audition session for people looking to join the BB25 cast. That should provide a new list of names who want to win that $750,000 prize.

The event was reportedly a success, with many Big Brother alums there to support the efforts. Janelle Pierzina also stated that someone had to be removed from the scene.

Elsewhere, Big Brother winner Jackson Michie got engaged. He won the BB21 season and has been busy since leaving the game.

And in more Big Brother relationship news, Nicole Franzel and Jordan Lloyd celebrated their wedding anniversaries this past week.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.