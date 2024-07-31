Jasmine and Gino proclaim their love for each other amid split rumors and 90 Day Fiance fans are so confused

90 Day Fiance fans were convinced that Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo had gone their separate ways, but their latest social media activity seems to indicate otherwise.

It’s no secret that Jasmine and Gino have one of the most tumultuous relationships within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Since their debut in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, we’ve watched some pretty explosive arguments unfold between them.

Despite their roller-coaster relationship, Jasmine and Gino tied the knot last summer.

But it didn’t take long for rumors to surface claiming that Jasmine cheated on Gino with a man named Matt Branis, whom she reportedly met at the gym.

Word on the street is that Jasmine and Matt live together in Michigan, but the 90 Day Fiance star has yet to confirm or deny that. But she has dropped some hints online.

Jasmine and Gino’s marriage is on the rocks in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Currently, we’re watching Jasmine and Gino’s marital woes continue in the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, and clearly, these two are still at each other’s throats.

A recent photo on Instagram this week contradicts their chaotic relationship, and it got 90 Day Fiance viewers’ tongues wagging.

On Jasmine and Gino’s joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, someone uploaded photos taken during filming in the mansion at the Tell All.

Jasmine and Gino share a loving moment while filming the Tell All

The two put their arms around each other lovingly and kissed in the pics, which were captioned, “I love you more than words can tell ❤️ #90dayfiance #ginoandjasmine.”

90 Day Fiance fans were scratching their heads as they tried to figure out whether or not Jasmine and Gino were still together.

90 Day Fiance fans are scratching their heads: ‘Huh?!’

“This is soooo confusing,” posted a baffled Instagram user.

Others confessed they were confused by the photo and asked, “WTH with these two?”

Confused 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @jasmine.gino/Instagram

“I really don’t know what to think,” declared @parrillidebra. “Are they just making up stories so they can go from show to show?”

“Huh?!” queried another befuddled 90 Day Fiance fan, who noted that Jasmine and Gino’s storyline doesn’t align with their loving photos.

Will 90 Day Fiance fans get answers this season?

So far, in Part 1 of the Tell All, Jasmine put Gino on blast for refusing to have sex with her, never getting completely naked in front of her, and for having a porn addiction.

Despite their castmates supporting Jasmine, Gino defended his actions, claiming that Jasmine’s aggressive attitude destroyed any chance of him getting in the mood.

While 90 Day Fiance viewers continue to try to make sense of Jasmine and Gino’s relationship status, Jasmine hinted earlier this year that they’ll soon have answers.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine sent a message to her fans and followers in her Instagram Stories regarding her and Gino’s marriage.

“The only way to get the truth is by watching the show. Keep watching @90dayfiance,” Jasmine stated.

There are still four more installments of this season’s Happily Ever After? Tell All, so 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to remain on the edge of their seats until we (hopefully) get some answers.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.