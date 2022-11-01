Jasmina Outar sizzles in two Halloween costumes

Jasmina Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar recently showed off some of her favorite Halloween costumes.

The MAFS star’s costumes channeled iconic figures in pop culture, both real and fiction.

Jasmina shared a photo dressed as the late great R&B singer Aaliyah.

She also wore a cheerleader outfit as a character from Bring It On.

Jasmina shared the photos with her 50.1k followers on Instagram, with her following increasing considerably after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Known to always serve fashionable looks on social media, Jasmina’s costumes were no exception.

Jasmina Outar bares midriff in Halloween costumes

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share her “favorite” Halloween costume.

In the photo, Jasmina posed in a costume inspired by Aaliyah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her outfit included tight black pants with a sparkling belt matching her bra and choker. Jasmina wore her dark locks down and straight, and her makeup included a smokey eye.

Jasmina wrote over the photo, “This will always be my favorite Halloween costume.” She also added a brown heart emoji and tagged Aaliyah in the post.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina shared a video in her second costume as she got peppy in Clover’s cheerleading uniform from Bring It On.

The costume included a red, yellow, and green cropped top with a v-neckline and a matching mini skirt.

Jasmina wore her hair in two pigtails and completed the look with a broad yellow headband.

She captioned the post, “And I of course had to be Isis.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar promotes Selfie WRLD Boston

Jasmina wowed in pastels while striking poses in the stunning locations of Selfie WRLD Boston.

Selfie WRLD Boston boasts being the #1 Selfie Museum in the United States, creating several Instagram-able installations for people to elevate their photos.

Jasmina visited the venue and took photos in several eye-catching locations.

Sharing the photos, Jasmina opened the post with an image of her in a lavender crop top and matching pants as she sat on a pale pink cushion with soft pink and green designs behind her.

Jasmina also posed in a retro diner area with a neon sign, jukebox, red stools, and black and white checkered floors. Jasmina held up a fry and burger as she gazed at the camera.

In the post’s final slide, Jasmina pretended to be on the telephone while sitting on a gray couch with a vibrant red wall and neon sign behind her. The neon sign read, “Pick up the phone baby.”

Jasmina captioned the post, “If you guys haven’t been to the @selfiewrldboston in Boston please go! It was everythingggggg & more. Every installation was so cute!!! Thank you so much for having me 💜.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.