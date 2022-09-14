Jasmina Outar pops a squat in bright orange street style

Jasmina Outar makes a splash in orange. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar showed off her street style and elevated the look with a pair of heels.

The MAFS star is not afraid of a pop of color in many of her fashion-forward ensembles, and her latest outfit saw her rocking bright orange.

Jasmina first appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 when the show returned to Boston after filming MAFS Season 6 there.

Jasmina ended up getting divorced from MAFS spouse Michael Morency.

While Michael and Jasmina ended up single after MAFS, they gained fans and followers online.

Jasmina often shares her fashionable outfits and flawless makeup with fans, as she did in her latest orange and camouflage look.

Jasmina Outar is a head-turner in orange

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie in her outfit. The MAFS star squatted down in high heels while covering her face with her phone for the photo.

Jasmina’s ensemble included a camouflage bucket hat, long sleeve bright orange sweater, shredded short bottoms, and green high heels. Her manicure and rings were also visible as she placed one arm on her bare glossy leg and another on her animal print phone.

A chic green purse that matched the color of her heels was placed right in front of Jasmina at what looked like a rooftop venue.

Jasmina wrote, “Started…” over the image.

On her Instagram Stories, Jasmina also gave followers a close-up of her makeup while taking a video of her look in the car.

Jasmina kept her makeup soft and glowy and let her dark hair hang down in soft waves.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency divorce after Married at First Sight

Jasmina and Michael Morency were matched on Married at First Sight Season 14. Michael was instantly attracted to Jasmina; however, Jasmina would later reveal that she never felt a passionate physical spark toward Michael.

While their wedding went smoothly, Jasmina and Michael struggled to connect going forward.

The pair got into a big fight on the honeymoon over communication and feeling interrupted, and their honeymoon conflict shattered their trust in one another when they returned to Boston. The experts tried to help Jasmina and Michael overcome their disconnect, but the couple’s physical relationship never evolved.

Jasmina and Michael still said yes to staying married on Decision Day; however, they were broken up by the reunion.

They explained that they had got into an argument post-show and couldn’t see eye to eye to revoke it, so they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.