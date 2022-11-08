Jasmina Outar in bikini and leather miniskirt for birthday getaway

MAFS star Jasmina Outar turned 31 this November. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar celebrated her birthday in style.

Since appearing on Lifetime’s hit love experiment Married at First Sight, Jasmina has remained one the most fashionable members of the MAFS franchise.

Jasmina debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

While her marriage to Michael Morency ended in divorce, Jasmina gained an increased social media following the show.

She keeps followers updated on her latest trendy ensembles and flawless makeup looks.

Jasmina’s recent posts have been dedicated to her birthday outings, including wowing in a revealing bikini and tight tan miniskirt.

Jasmina Outar sizzles in stringy bikini

Jasmina took to her Instagram Stories to share a steamy mirror selfie wearing a bikini and bandana.

The MAFS star kept her face concealed by her phone as she snapped a pic in a square mirror with a wood frame.

Jasmina placed her hands on her phone as she posed with a soft-colored bikini top that featured a low neckline and a stringy pair of dark bikini bottoms.

Her toned torso and skin glistened as she stood next to a wood chair, lamp, and bed frame with white bedding.

She wore a bandana on top of her head with a braid cascading past her shoulder and accessorized with gold jewelry.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Previously, Jasmina celebrated her 31st birthday with a series of photos in a stylish green dress and heels.

Jasmina also shared photos on her Instagram page, rocking a brown ensemble with a brown backdrop.

She looked stunning as she posed for a close-up in the opening shot.

Jasmina rocked a bronzed makeup look with a glossy lip and her dark tresses in voluminous loose waves. She also wore layered necklaces, including her signature 1991 necklace.

Jasmina was luxurious while posing in a chair for the following shots.

She crossed her legs and wore green high heels to contrast her silky brown top and tight tan leather mini skirt.

Jasmina captioned the gorgeous photos, “Brown Sugar Babe.”

MAFS stars react to Jasmina Outar’s ‘Brown Sugar’ post

Jasmina’s post was a hit with her followers and fellow MAFS stars.

Several MAFS members took to the comments to praise Jasmina’s beauty.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo commented with fire emojis, and MAFS stars Paige Banks and Karen Landry commented with heart-eyed emojis. Karen added a “yasssss” to her comment.

MAFS Season 12 star Clara Berghaus wanted to know how Jasmina attains such perfect skin, writing, “Girl drop the skincare routine!!!”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina’s MAFS costars Noi Phommasak and Katina Goode also commented, with Katina leaving smiling emojis and Noi writing, “Sugaaaaa how you get so fly.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.