Jasmina Outar is now another year older, and the Married at First Sight star is celebrating her birthday in style.

Jasmina is currently off somewhere enjoying a tropical getaway, and she recently posted a skimpy two-piece bikini photo on social media.

The newly minted 31-year-old showed off her curves in a yellow bandeau top and matching bottoms as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

She had on a yellow armband, likely from the hotel she’s currently staying, and she added a small necklace and a colorful coverup.

Jasmina held the phone up to cover her face as she took the photo while posing with one hand touching her stomach.

She also had her long hair styled in soft beach waves, parted in the middle, and flowing down her shoulders in the photo shared on her Instagram Story.

Jasmina Outar gets love from her MAFS costars

The Married at First Sight star has been feeling the love on her birthday thanks to her castmates, who’ve posted sweet messages online.

Noi Phommasak shared screenshots of her time with Jasmina from their shenanigans in Season 14 and urged her followers to wish her a happy birthday.

“You are beautiful inside and out and I’m so grateful our lives crossed paths ❤️,” wrote Noi. “Wishing you a wonderful bday!!”

Jasmina’s other castmate turned full-blown BFF, Katina Goode, also posted a photo with the birthday girl along with a lovely message about her friend’s kindness.

“Happy birthday to my good sis @jas_mi_na. I hope your 31st year brings you all of your heart’s desires. You are beautiful not only on the outside but your giving spirit is so beautiful,” wrote Katina.

“The first person I know to give the shirt off their back and to go the extra mile for the people who captivate your heart. You deserve everything this world has to offer. Love you!” she added.

Jasmina Outar strikes a pose in a sheer fringe dress

The Married at First Sight star posted another birthday photo on her Instagram page, and she stunned in a floor-length gown.

The stylish green outfit featured a plunging neckline with thin straps and an attached bodysuit with a sheer fringe coverup. She wore a layered necklace and clear heels to complete the ensemble.

Jasmina placed a hand on her hip as she posed for the snapshot, while another photo gave us a back view of the dress as she walked up the stairs.



“Babygirl Is Thirty One 🎈,” Jasmina captioned the Instagram post.

