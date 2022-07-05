Jasmina Outar flaunts major thigh in dress ‘mom would kill’ her for

Jasmina Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar added another sizzling photo to her social media, giving a major peek of some skin.

The MAFS star looked sleek and sultry while elevating the classic little black dress.

Jasmina also teased that her mom wouldn’t be the biggest fan of her skin-baring ensemble.

Jasmina Outar looks beautiful in black

Jasmina Outar has continued to serve looks since making her Instagram public after MAFS Season 14 wrapped.

It’s become common for Jasmina to share a sizzling snap or video from the car showing off her stylish ensembles and impeccable makeup and hair.

Jasmina’s recent share saw her filming herself in the car while wearing a killer black dress that perfectly blended classy with sultry.

Jasmina posed in the car while showing the upper half of the dress with a high neckline, and chest cutout for a peek of skin.

Jasmina went with a classic look for hair and makeup, including voluminous lashes, full bows, subtle eyeshadow, and a perfectly plump pout. Hair completed the look as Jasmina wore her hair down and in a side-part with voluminous waves.

Having fun with filters, Jasmina also played around with a yellow sunglasses filter and sipped a drink as she declared in the corner of the video, “Best red bull flavor hands down.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

While the video only showed the top of the dress, the bottom half got more risqué.

Jasmina shares a scintillating photo featuring just her leg and upper thigh.

The photo revealed that Jasmina’s black dress was a mini dress with cutouts on the side held together by buttons for a voluptuous display of thigh.

Jasmina also added a pop of color to the ensemble with a pair of stylish orange high heels.

Along with the photo, Jasmina wrote, “My mother would kill me if she saw my outfit today.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar turns heads in black bikini

While Jasmina has proven she can expertly rock any color of the rainbow, she also shines in black and previously wowed in a skimpy black bikini.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmina enjoyed a summer day in a strappy black bikini that left little to the imagination.

Jasmina worked her angles in a share to her main Instagram page as she stood at the edge of the pool and in her bathroom for a selfie.

Jasmina captioned the post with a bikini emoji, and her fans, friends, and fellow MAFS star were in awe of her red hot pics.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.