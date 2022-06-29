Jasmina Outar declares herself ‘president’ in black bikini

Married at First Sight star Jasmina Outar gets sultry in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar has been enjoying flaunting her curves in various dresses and swimwear while in Colombia.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 beauty recently bared her summer body again, this time ditching her usual splashes of color for a sultry black bikini.

Jasmina also declared herself president of a certain committee as she embraced her chest size.

Jasmina Outar sizzles in a black bikini

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share a hot photo in a skimpy black bikini.

The MAFS star posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a low-cut bikini top and matching stringy bottoms showing off her thighs.

Jasmina accessorized the look with necklaces and wore her lush hair down and swept over her shoulder.

Adding text to the photo, Jasmina teased, “President of the itty bitty titty committee checking in.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency call it quits after Decision Day

Jasmina has seemingly been living the single life since getting a divorce from ex-Michael Morency on Married at First Sight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency appeared to be attracted to each other on their wedding day; however, they struggled to find a spark after the wedding night.

The couple’s conflict began as soon as the honeymoon when they fought over a conversation they had with the other couples. Michael and Jasmina couldn’t agree on who interrupted who and learned they have different commutation and apology styles.

Michael and Jasmina got into several arguments throughout their brief marriage and struggled to communicate even as the experts tried to help them better understand one another effectively.

While having apparent issues and a lack of physical connection throughout their marriage, Jasmina and Michael said yes on Decision Day.

Michael and Jasmina chose to stay married, but they lived separately after their season wrapped, and the relationship continued to struggle.

During the reunion, Jasmina and Michael revealed that they weren’t able to mend their relationship and couldn’t agree on who was putting in more effort.

Ultimately, Michael and Jasmina chose to break up but remained cordial as they are still good friends with their fellow MAFS Season 14 costars.

Now, it appears Jasmina is living her best life on her trip to Colombia as she wows in colorful and revealing ensembles.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.