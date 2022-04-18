Jared Haibon has COVID-19 and writes sweet tribute to his wife Ashley Iaconetti

Jared Haibon has COVID-19 and wrote a sweet message to Ashley Iaconetti. Pic credit: ABC

It may have taken Jared Haibon a long time to get his feelings sorted out for Ashley Iaconetti during Bachelor in Paradise, but thank goodness he finally did.

Ashley and Jared are now husband and wife and parents to a new baby boy, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, and the two are tighter and more in love than ever.

Born on January 31st, Dawson has forever changed the lives of his parents. As their firstborn child, Dawson has given them the gift of parenthood.

Jared Haibon has COVID-19 and he hasn’t been able to be around Ashley Iaconetti and their son, Dawson

Jared’s experience as a new parent has experienced complications because of a nasty infection. Recently, Jared contracted COVID-19, so all of the household chores and baby duties have rested on Ashley’s shoulders.

While Jared feels helpless, he has shown extreme gratitude for his wife and all she does, especially now that he is down and away from them.

Jared posted to his Instagram account with a sweet message about Ashley and some photos and videos of her with Baby Dawson.

He stated in his caption, “Over the past few days, I’ve been home sick with Covid. My symptoms are a lot better now but for the past 4-5 days, I’ve been unable to help out with Dawson. Every time I heard him cry I felt so guilty because I knew it was solely up to Ashley to take care of him.”

Jared went on to say, “The past few days have also reinforced something I already knew. My wife is an incredible mother. She loves Dawson with all of her heart and witnessing what an amazing mother she is to him makes me want to be a better father everyday. I’ve always known my wife is so full of love but seeing how she takes care of Dawson has brought that to a new level.”

Jared finally discussed how Ashley loves to give Dawson baths, rock him, sing to him, dance with him, and do whatever she can to make Dawson happy and smile.

Jared has had time to reflect and realize how lucky he truly is

Jared declared how fortunate he was that Ashley stuck with him despite his indecisiveness regarding their relationship. He wrote, “Seeing Ashley grow from the person I first met on that beach 7 years ago into the incredible mother she is now is something that makes life worth living. I’m lucky she decided to make me a part of her life.”

Although Jared is struggling with COVID-19, he has had a lot of time to reflect on his amazing life. He has shown gratitude and love to his wife and expressed how lucky he is to have her and his baby boy.

