Jaqueline Laurita’s daughter reveals bipolar diagnosis after ‘psychotic break’

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter reveals her bipolar diagnosis. Pic credit: @ashleemalleo/Instagram/Bravo

Long-time Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will remember Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Malleo from the show. The former TV star has been away from the spotlight for years but recently opened up about her mental health.

Since we last saw the family, Ashlee married and had a son. However, a few weeks ago, she had a psychotic breakdown and found out that she’s been living with bipolar disorder.

Ashlee joined the show at a young age and was dubbed a troubled teen, always getting herself into one problem after another. Jacqueline and her husband had to get strict with Ashlee as they grew concerned about her future. However, her life took a turn years later, and she’s been doing well.

Now, however, she’s going through some mental health challenges and opened up about it on social media.

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Malleo speaks on her psychotic break

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was very transparent with her Instagram follower about her recent diagnosis.

“You may not think that I have had many difficulties in my life — but I have. These last two years have been especially difficult for me,” noted Ashlee. “About almost a month ago, I had a psychotic break. I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts.”

The daughter of Jacqueline Laurita said that after she took some time away from social media and sought help, she was diagnosed with “bipolar II.”

“I made the personal choice to begin medication right away, as I truly feel that I had tried everything else up to that point,’ shared the 31-year-old. “I think I have been in denial for a very long time about this diagnosis.”

Ashlee Malleo says she’s not ashamed of her bipolar diagnosis

The daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum continued to open up about her diagnosis. She noted that she was never properly educated on the nuances of the disorder.

“I was so used to hearing bipolar being used as a negative adjective to describe someone,” wrote Jacqueline’s daughter. “I always thought it was just something related to mood swings. It is so much more, and a lot of things in my life started to make sense.”

Ashlee admitted to feeling relieved as the diagnosis provided clarity on certain things.

“It has been empowering for me to learn more about it, and take back control,” she said. “I am not ashamed of my diagnosis. And I will not allow anyone to try to make me feel ashamed of it.”

She later added. “I think it’s important for us to speak about all of our individual experiences living with bipolar…so that we can help break down the negative stigmas surrounding mental illness entirely.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.