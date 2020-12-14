Jaqueline Laurita wants to know why Melissa Gorga is still on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Jaqueline Laurita is shading one of her former castmates.

And it’s Melissa Gorga who’s getting criticism from the mom-of-two for her presence on the show.

If you’re a RHONJ junkie, you’ll remember Jacqueline as one of the original members of the show.

Matter of fact, the show was pretty much centered around her family with her two sisters-in-law also being cast members in the first few seasons.

There has been a lot of changes over the years, with Teresa Guidice being the only OG still standing.

But her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has also been on the show for quite some time.

She joined the cast in season three and is still a full-time cast member as the show gears up for its eleventh season.

But, Laurita doesn’t quite understand why Gorga is still on the show after all these years.

Jacqueline talks RHONJ

The 50-year-old shared her views about the entire Real Housewives of New Jersey cast during a Q&A with Bravo After Thoughts on Instagram.

Jacqueline, who left the show after seven seasons, is clearly keeping tabs on her former castmates.

She shared during the Q&A that she still keeps in touch with “Kathy Wakile, my sister in laws obviously, Dolores [Catania].” she also noted that she has spoken to a few other RHONJ housewives of social media.

When asked if she still watches the reality show, Laurita admitted that she’s seen a few episodes from last season, and she tuned in to the RHONJ reunion.

She also was also asked to give her views on the show.

“I think everybody is pretty much aware of the cameras now,” said Jacqueline.

“…they kind of know what the deal is with the show, and what kind of drama to bring and things like that. And I feel like some people aren’t always themselves and I feel like a lot of people play to the camera.”

Did Jacqueline throw shade at Melissa Gorga?

During the Q&Q, the mom-of-three continued to give her opinion about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She named some of the current cast members and gave her views on them.

“Jackie [Goldschneider] is very smart and intelligent, Jennifer [Aydin] is funny and over the top, said Laurita.

“Margaret [Josephs] is funny, she holds her own,” added the RHONJ alum.

However, when she got to Melissa Gorga she didn’t have many glowing things to say.

“I don’t really know Melissa’s purpose on the show,” noted Jacqueline. “I mean She looks good.”

And as for her former friend Teresa Guidice, the former housewife said, “Teresa is Teresa, you know. Teresa’s always good TV.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.