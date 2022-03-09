Janelle Brown’s daughter Savanah supports Christine’s daughter Ysabel on birthday, suggests she become a model

Savanah Brown supported her sister Ysabel and suggested she give modeling a try. Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown and @_savanahbrown_/Instagram

Sisters Ysabel and Savanah Brown from Sister Wives recently shared a sweet exchange.

Kody Brown, patriarch of the Brown family, shares 18 children between his wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, and his ex-wife Christine.

Kody and Meri share one biological kid, Kody and Janelle share six biological kids, Kody and Christine also share six biological kids, and Kody shares two biological kids with his fourth wife Robyn. He also legally adopted her three children from her previous marriage.

Recently, Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel — who is the eleventh child in birth order among the 18 Brown siblings and Kody and Christine’s fifth child together — shared a photo on Instagram that caught the attention of one of her 10 sisters.

Ysabel’s post was shared on Monday, March 7, which happened to be her 19th birthday.

The caption on Ysabel’s post simply read, “and we shall call this one: ‘baskinginsun.jpeg’.”

In the pic, Ysabel posed in the sunlight, standing under a tree. A body of water comprised the background of Ysabel’s pic in which she wore a mint green, spaghetti-strap sundress. Ysabel’s long hair was parted down the middle and she smiled with her eyes and mouth closed in the pretty pic.

Savanah and Ysabel Brown share sweet exchange

Savanah Brown, who is Kody and Janelle’s youngest child, flattered her sister with a sweet comment on her post.

“I think you should become a model. You’ve got the legs for it 😉,” Savanah told her big sister.

“@_savanahbrown_ oh saucy stop it ☺️,” Ysabel playfully replied.

Sister Wives fans point out Ysabel’s resemblance to her ‘gorgeous’ mom Christine

In addition to Savanah’s comment, many of Ysabel’s followers couldn’t help but notice how much the long-legged beauty resembles her mom, Christine.

Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

“A raging beauty just like your Mama 😍,” wrote one of Ysabel’s admirers.

Another fan commented on Ysabel’s resemblance to her mom and wrote, “Gorgeous just like your mom!!! ❤❤”

“Beautiful just like her momma,” read another comment echoing the sentiment.

Another fan tagged Christine and wrote a similar comment that read, “Gorgeous just like her mom!!!”

Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery was a major storyline during Seasons 15 and 16 of Sister Wives. Kody refused to travel with her and Christine for the surgery due to the pandemic, which didn’t sit well with most Sister Wives viewers. Ysabel admitted that her dad’s priorities were “a little screwed up.”

Upon their return to Flagstaff, Kody then refused to help Christine with Ysabel’s round-the-clock aftercare, again citing the pandemic. Eventually, Kody came to his senses, although too late at that point, and admitted that he was wrong.

“There’s no going back, but I wish I could have been there, but it’s a real regret,” Kody admitted last season. “And so it has me going back in time, wishing, well, I had done things differently.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. You can catch new episodes of Cooking with Just Christine every Sunday on TLC.com.