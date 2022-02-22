Janelle Brown supports former sister wife Christine Brown amid new cooking show, split from Kody Brown

Janelle Brown showed support for Christine Brown amid news of her new cooking show. Pic credit: TLC

Following the news of Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s new cooking show, her former sister wife Janelle Brown showed her support.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christine landed herself a digital cooking show on TLC called Cooking with Just Christine.

Sister Wives were thrilled to see Christine, 49, get her own spinoff show following her split from Kody Brown this past November.

Christine will be sharing her favorite recipes with viewers and will have the help of her guests, who look to be her children she shares with Kody.

So far, the only one of Christine’s former sister wives who has acknowledged her new show is Kody’s second wife, Janelle.

Janelle Brown shows support for Christine Brown’s cooking show

On Monday night, after news of Christine’s cooking show broke, Janelle took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Christine.

Janelle, 52, shared TLC’s video clip of the trailer for Cooking with Just Christine from their official Instagram and added her own comment.

“This is amazing 🤩🤩🤩,” Janelle wrote.

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle and Christine’s relationship

Although Janelle and Christine are no longer sister wives, they have remained close since Christine’s split from Kody and the larger family. Janelle and Christine shared the same views against Kody‘s overly strict pandemic rules, which not only caused friction with Kody but brought them closer together.

During Season 16, Janelle and Christine both decided to spend Thanksgiving away from Kody and instead with their extended families in Utah. Neither was willing to abide by Kody’s rules and they wanted to be able to see their biological children, driving them to their decisions.

Last fall, off-camera, Janelle and Christine road-tripped together with some of their kids and headed out to California. They’ve also teamed up to sell Plexus together along with Janelle’s daughter, Maddie.

Kody’s marital woes in Season 16 of Sister Wives

The pandemic blew the lid off the Browns’ marital struggles, which were more deep-seated than Kody and his wives realized. Kody and Meri’s marriage has been headed towards demise for years now, and Sister Wives viewers learned they share only a strictly platonic friendship, void of romance and sex.

Sister Wives fans already know the outcome of Kody and Christine’s marital struggles. Christine drew the line when Kody told her he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her. She didn’t want her relationship to end up like Meri and Kody’s, so she packed up Kody’s belongings and moved them into the garage.

Janelle was much more vocal during Season 16 and even told Kody to “F**k off” during an episode, which garnered her support from Sister Wives viewers. Janelle said that Kody’s ultra-strict rules were the biggest problem they’ve had in their nearly 30-year-long marriage.

As far as Sister Wives viewers are concerned, Robyn and Kody have the only fully functioning relationship, and Robyn would agree, although she admitted it makes her “angry.”

You can watch new episodes of Cooking with Just Christine every Sunday on TLC.com.