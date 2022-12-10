Janelle Brown splits from Kody Brown, says Sister Wives source

According to a source, Janelle and Kody have called it quits. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

After months of speculation, Sister Wives stars Janelle, and Kody Brown have reportedly ended their marriage.

This season of Sister Wives has exposed the deep-seated issues in Janelle and Kody’s plural marriage.

Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules broke down his relationships with his wives and kids, and Christine Brown left Kody last fall after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Sister Wives viewers have watched Kody’s family unravel, including his marriage to his second wife, Janelle, whom he married in 1993.

Now, according to a source who spoke with In Touch, Janelle, 53, has followed in Christine’s footsteps and ended her spiritual marriage to Kody, 53.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source told the publication, “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” adding that Janelle “outgrew” her shared husband.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown split after 29 years of marriage

The news shouldn’t shock Sister Wives fans, who have watched Janelle and Kody, who share six biological children, grow apart over the past few seasons.

Admittedly, Kody’s coronavirus pandemic protocols were too strict for Christine, Janelle, and their kids.

There have been hints that Janelle left Kody months ago

There have been several hints that Janelle split from Kody recently too.

In October 2022, Kody and Janelle’s firstborn child, son Logan, married his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty. At the ceremony, Kody and Janelle were seated separately — while Janelle sat in the front row near the rest of their children, Kody was seated on the opposite side of the aisle, several rows back, with none other than his “favorite” wife, Robyn Brown.

Then, in November 2022, Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, let it slip during a live TikTok video that her dad was currently only married to Meri and Robyn. Soon after, Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, told In Touch that Janelle left Kody “a long time ago.”

Janelle hasn’t made any mention of a split publicly, but it could have to do with network restrictions. In addition, the TLC star’s Instagram hasn’t included any mention of Kody since last year. In fact, most of her IG activity, including her kids’ birthday celebrations, hasn’t included Kody, but she has been spending a lot of time with her former sister wife, Christine.

Sister Wives fans have been urging Janelle to leave Kody for months after witnessing his behavior on the show and would certainly celebrate their separation. Janelle would also undoubtedly have the support of Christine if she chose to leave Kody. If Sister Wives fans got their way, Janelle and Christine would get their own spinoff, documenting their lives as newly single women without Kody anywhere in sight.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.