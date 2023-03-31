Janelle Brown shares vulnerable unfiltered photo to show her ‘authentic’ side

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is finding her power in being authentic.

Janelle has been focusing on her well-being behind the scenes following her split from Kody Brown.

The TLC star has been practicing Pilates, and in her most recent social media post, she got vulnerable as she posted a photo of herself in action.

Taking to Instagram, Janelle posted a photo of herself on a Pilates machine, mid-motion.

Barefoot and clad in a casual gray top and black leggings, Janelle gripped the machine’s bar with both hands as she stretched her legs, showing off her flexibility and balance.

“Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition,” Janelle wrote in her caption.

Janelle Brown shares a vulnerable post amid her health journey

The 53-year-old mom of six continued, “I have worked for years on my physical strength and stamina and only now am I consciously working on my core and flexibility. I am less than perfect and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal.”

“Usually there is a lot of judgement and umm… ‘helpful tips’ . But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect,” Janelle concluded her caption.

In just 14 hours, Janelle’s post racked up more than 53,000 likes, and thousands more flocked to the comments section to praise her for sharing her vulnerable side.

Sister Wives fans support Janelle and praise her authenticity

One of Janelle’s supporters told her not to pay attention to her haters, while another encouraged her to be “proud” of herself and admired her for being “so real” about her health journey.

Janelle’s Instagram followers showered her with love. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Seemingly in a nod to leaving Kody, another one of Janelle’s fans told her that “Escaping emotional turmoil and stress” would help her “heal” her spirit and commended her efforts.

“You are my Shero!” wrote another one of Janelle’s 1 million followers, who felt inspired to take care of themselves after seeing Janelle’s post.

Janelle is a certified Institute for Integrative Nutrition coach

In addition to practicing Pilates, Janelle is also a Plexus ambassador and a health coach. On her Strive with Janelle website, she details how she spent decades dieting and feeling unhappy with her body.

In 2019, Janelle became a fully certified IIN (Institute for Integrative Nutrition) coach. She tells her clients that her goal is to help them grow by identifying their “core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence.”

Now that Janelle is a single woman again, she also has more time to dedicate to herself. The six children Janelle shares with Kody are all adults now, also making it easier for her to focus on her health.

Janelle is clearly feeling herself these days — per her Instagram bio, she’s “Rooted. Empowered. Authentic,” and Sister Wives fans are here for it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.