Janelle Brown says Kody didn’t want to be a plural husband anymore: ‘I don’t recognize this man’

Janelle Brown is still reeling over the fact that Kody Brown has changed so much.

Janelle and Kody’s intense argument played out for the whole world to see on Sister Wives, and it marked the beginning of the end of their nearly 30-year-long plural marriage.

Kody continued to defend himself while Janelle accused him of putting her on the spot, making her choose between their marriage or a relationship with their kids.

Their explosive interaction didn’t end well, with Janelle screaming, “F**k you!” at Kody as he slammed her door and walked out.

Then, during the Sunday, September 10 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle opened up about the aftermath of her and Kody’s argument as she tried to wrap her head around what had transpired.

Janelle recorded herself from her Flagstaff apartment, admitting that Kody was looking for ways to “get rid of her.” According to Janelle, part of that reason was that Kody plays favorites with Robyn, who Janelle says “lives the way he wants to run his family.”

Sister Wives confession: Janelle Brown ‘doesn’t recognize’ Kody Brown anymore

“I think he didn’t want to be a plural husband anymore,” Janelle shared.

“I’m pretty depressed about it,” Janelle admitted. “Never in a million years did I think I would get in this position. Choose him, choose my children – I don’t know who does that, and now he’s flipped it and said it’s all my fault?”

“I don’t recognize this man. I don’t. I don’t know who this guy is,” Jenelle tearfully confessed. “Maybe this is who he always was. I don’t know. But I don’t recognize this very mean person.”

While Kody and Janelle’s emotional fight seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, the writing was on the wall for years.

There were multiple reasons behind Janelle and Kody Brown’s split

For starters, Sister Wives viewers have watched Kody favor his fourth wife, Robyn, over the years. Then, Kody’s COVID-19 rules tore the family further apart, and he began neglecting his marriages to Meri, Christine, and Janelle.

Kody was unempathetic to the fact that Janelle had no home and was forced to live in her RV on Coyote Pass. Meanwhile, he and Robyn were living comfortably in their nearly $900,000 Flagstaff home, which they own.

Janelle and Kody pose for a photo with their children, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, at Kody and Robyn’s wedding. Pic credit: Discovery+

Janelle leaving Kody wasn’t an easy decision for her, although it seemed like the obvious choice. The 54-year-old admitted she’s been left with nothing financially and is tied up in the property at Coyote Pass.

Off-screen, however, Janelle looks to be thriving since bidding Kody adieu. She’s found support in her former sister wife-turned-BFF, and work companion, Christine Brown, after doing the same for Christine when she left Kody in 2021.

Although Janelle and Kody are no longer an item, Janelle has expressed that she wouldn’t be opposed to giving polygamy another try since she doesn’t necessarily blame plural marriage for their split but instead blames Kody’s inability to juggle four wives.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Janelle revealed, “I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me, and I think it was a good fit for me. But, so I’m open to plural marriage, but I don’t know if there’s really a lot of men who can actually pull it off.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.