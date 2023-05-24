Janelle Brown pays tribute to son Logan for his 29th birthday

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown penned a thoughtful message to her eldest child, Logan Brown, on his birthday.

Of the 18 children within the super-sized Brown family, Logan is the firstborn.

Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, welcomed Logan in 1994, the eldest of their six biological children.

Earlier this week, Logan celebrated his 29th birthday, and Janelle took to Instagram to wish her firstborn child a happy one.

Janelle included a photo of Logan and his wife of seven months, Michelle Petty, sharing a dance on their wedding day.

“Happy Birthday to my first born Logan!” Janelle wrote in the caption. “Im so infinitely proud of you. I love you to the moon and back ❤️. Next year the big 3-0 !!!!”

Logan and Michelle wed last October after being engaged for five years. The couple has appeared on past episodes of Sister Wives, although Logan no longer chooses to film for the show.

Logan and Michelle reside in Las Vegas, where they’ve remained after Kody relocated his family there before settling on Flagstaff as their current hometown.

In addition to Logan, Janelle and Kody share five more biological children: Madison, 27; Hunter, 26; Garrison, 25; Gabriel, 21; and Savanah, 18.

Although Janelle was Kody’s second wife, she was the first of his wives to make him a father when Logan was born. Meri Brown, who was Kody’s first wife, shares one child, Leon, with the father of 18, while he and Christine have six biological children, and he and Robyn share two.

Kody also adopted Robyn’s three children from her former marriage to David Jessop, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

Janelle became Kody’s second wife in 1993, three years after he wed Meri. Christine joined the plural marriage in 1994, and Robyn became Kody’s fourth bride in 2010. In 2014, Meri divorced Kody, allowing him to wed Robyn so that he could adopt Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

Janelle and Kody went their separate ways last year

After nearly 30 years of spiritual and plural marriage, Janelle and Kody called it quits in 2022. During the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, the exes revealed to host Sukanya Krishnan that they’d split.

“I am separated from Janelle, and I’m divorced from Christine,” Kody revealed, with Janelle echoing the sentiment, telling Sukanya, “Kody and I have separated.”

Janelle and Kody’s split came a year after Christine announced she was leaving Kody. Following Janelle and Kody’s breakup, Meri followed suit when she and Kody declared they had decided to permanently terminate their marriage after 33 years as husband and wife.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.