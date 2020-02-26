Janelle Brown opens up on Sister Wives that she has considered divorcing Kody Brown

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

There have been rumors running rampant about divorce in the Sister Wives household and more than one of Kody Brown’s wives are included in the fan speculation.

Could one of the Sister Wives be ready to leave? Shockingly, Janelle Brown has said she considered it.

Divorce with the Sister Wives?

Fans believed Meri Brown was ready to leave Kody Brown. Remember, Meri was Kody’s legal wife for years before he began the Sister Wives franchise.

After Kody divorced Meri Brown to marry Robyn, it was to adopt Robyn’s children. However, after Meri was caught in a catfishing scandal with someone she was romancing online, things broke down.

Kody has admitted that there is no longer a romantic relationship between him and Meri, but she has stuck around anyway.

Up next is Christine Brown.

Kody Brown wants the One House idea to go through, with all four of his wives living under one roof, albeit in their own wings with a common living area.

Christine was against it completely.

Kody then said that anyone who doesn’t want to be part of the family can leave and then callously said, “You’ve got to have an asset you can sell as you move on, we buy you out.”

Could Christine take that as a hint and leave as well?

Many viewers believe that Robyn Brown is the only one left that Kody truly loves in his heart anymore.

What about Janelle Brown?

Janelle Brown has thought about Sister Wives divorce

Janelle Brown and Meri Brown struggled greatly when they started the plural marriage.

When Kody brought in a third wife in Christine, things got back to normal — or as normal as they can be in a household ran by Kody Brown.

Janelle appeared on an episode of Doubting Polygamy on Feb. 23 and talked about plural marriage and the idea of divorce. If Kody Brown was serious about any wife not onboard with what he wants hitting the road, could Janelle leave?

“I mean, I think divorce is a different proposition when you have a plural family,” Janelle said. “There was a time when my kids were all very little that I really did think about leaving.”

Janelle has six children.

However, Janelle has one thing that she said would keep her from ever divorcing Kody Brown — all the kids.

“What if I never saw Christine’s kids again, or what if I never saw Mariah? I would lose so much more than just a bad relationship.”

Janelle did leave Kody at one point after eight years of marriage and was gone for two years. However, she returned after making up with Kody, believing her reluctance to stay was due to her postpartum depression.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.