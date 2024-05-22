Janelle Brown opens up about ‘surprisingly emotional’ Mother’s Day grief on first holiday without son Garrison

This Mother’s Day was much more emotional for Janelle Brown than anticipated.

Following the sudden and unexpected loss of her 25-year-old son, Garrison, the Sister Wives star was faced with some “surprisingly emotional” grief on the holiday honoring mothers.

Janelle, 55, took to Instagram this week to post a photo of a pie she baked, titling her post “Mother’s Day, Grief and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie.”

In the caption, Janelle detailed how emotional and different Mother’s Day was for her this year.

“Mother’s Day was surprisingly emotional for me,” Janelle began.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The mom of six told her followers that Mother’s Day has never been a “big holiday” since her children make her feel special every day of the year.

“But this year was different,” she admitted.

Janelle Brown shares a heartfelt memory from Mother’s Day

“All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie,” she continued.

Janelle explained how she randomly found rhubarb at a local farmer’s market, an ingredient she uses to make one of Garrison’s favorite treats: strawberry rhubarb pie.

“Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison,” Janelle continued. “And that made this pie a little bitter sweet.”

“I love you honey and miss you every day,” Janelle concluded her post.

Sister Wives fans send their love to Janelle

Over 35,000 of Janelle’s fans and followers liked her post, many of whom went to the comments section to send condolences and well wishes.

“Im so sorry for the loss of your son Janelle,” expressed one of her fans. “I hope the pie made you feel a little closer to him, and reminded you of good things too.”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Another Instagram user let Janelle know they were thinking of her, and others sent love and prayers with their words and red-heart emojis.

“Grief can rear its head so randomly and with such awful ferocity,” wrote another one of Janelle’s followers, who urged the Sister Wives star to “take care of however makes you feel best.”

Garrison’s autopsy revealed some heartbreaking details

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown) was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona home in March 2024.

Garrison’s death was ruled a suicide inflicted by a gunshot wound to the head, and ethanol intoxication (AKA alcohol poisoning) was a contributing factor.

His autopsy report, which was recently released, revealed that his blood alcohol levels were nearly four times the legal limit, but no foul play is suspected.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.