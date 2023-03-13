Janelle Brown mourns the loss of her beloved companion Jack

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared some sad news to start the week.

The 53-year-old TLC star is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Jack.

Taking to Instagram, Janelle announced the news on Monday with a carousel of photos of Jack during happier times.

In the first photo, Jack stared up at the camera with puppy dog eyes as Janelle snapped his photo. Another pic showed an up-close shot of Jack.

The third slide depicted Jack with Janelle’s other dog, Bryn, as they sported Christmas sweaters. One final photo was a happy shot of Jack, who got on his hind legs with a smile as he approached the person taking his photo, surrounded by several other dogs.

“My sweet Jack passed away this morning,” Janelle began her accompanying caption. “Thanks to the vets @canyonpethospital who worked so hard to save him these past few days but sadly his body just couldn’t overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week.”

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s heart is ‘aching’ following the death of her dog

Janelle went on to explain that Jack belonged to her late mother, Sheryl Brown. After Sheryl passed away in December 2020, Janelle took Jack into her care. Janelle was present on the day Sheryl adopted Jack, and she spent a lot of time with him throughout his life.

“We had a special bond before he came to us full time,” Janelle wrote, adding, “He will be really missed. My other pup Bryn is a little lost. And our hearts ache. But I am glad he is no longer suffering.”

Janelle Brown’s dog Jack suffered from an autoimmune disease shortly before he passed

Those who follow Janelle on social media know that Jack was a beloved member of her family and frequently made appearances on her Instagram. Jack’s passing didn’t come as too much of a shock, however. Last week, she shared a photo of Jack lying down at the emergency veterinarian’s office.

Janelle wrote in the caption that she was waiting for Jack to be seen after falling ill, noting that worrying about her pet was equivalent to worrying about her human children.

Janelle updated her fans last week about Jack’s sudden decline in health. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Just a short while later, Janelle updated her followers on Jack’s improved condition. Along with a happy photo of Jack, Janelle told her 1 million Instagram followers that he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Despite his diagnosis, Jack’s prognosis looked promising. Janelle told her fans that Jack’s condition was treatable with medication. Sadly, it was just days after she shared the optimistic Story that Jack crossed the rainbow bridge.

Within just several hours, Janelle’s Instagram post received nearly 38,000 likes, and thousands more flocked to the comments to send their condolences.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.