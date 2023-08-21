Janelle Brown ‘might have stayed’ with Kody if Christine didn’t leave him

If it weren’t for Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody Brown, his second wife, Janelle Brown, may still be in their plural marriage.

Sister Wives star Kody officially became a polygamist in 1993 when Janelle joined his and Meri Brown’s marriage.

One year later, Christine would become Kody’s third wife, and in 2010, Robyn completed the polygamist union as Kody’s fourth wife.

Fast-forward to 2021, and Christine decided she had enough of Kody’s antics and sharing her husband with three other women, leaving their plural union for good.

One year after Christine flew the coop, Janelle followed suit, and in 2023, Meri did the same, officially making Kody and Robyn’s marriage a monogamous one.

Looking back in hindsight, Janelle admits that perhaps she stuck around longer than she would have liked but credits Christine with helping to pave the way.

Janelle Brown says if Christine hadn’t left Kody Brown, she ‘might’ve stayed’ with him

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old TLC star opened up about her decision to end her spiritual marriage to Kody following Christine’s decision to run for the hills.

“It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity,” Janelle revealed to PEOPLE. “But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation.”

Janelle then admitted, “If [Christine] hadn’t left, I might’ve stayed.”

The mom of six revealed the impetus behind her decision to split from Kody in 2022: a heated argument in December 2021 that got out of hand.

Janelle recollected, “This burden came off me, and I thought, ‘Wow. Okay, it’s over.'”

And, despite all of the ups and downs that Janelle faced as a polygamist, she wouldn’t change her previous lifestyle.

“I don’t have any regrets. The experience is what gave us the life that we have now,” Janelle shared. “I would do it all again.”

Now that Janelle has gone through with spiritually divorcing Kody — they were never legally married, only spiritually, so their divorce didn’t involve the courts — she is hopeful about her future as a newly single woman.

Earlier this month, Janelle gushed over the “[the] infinite ability to choose” what the next chapter of her life will look like.

“I have so many opportunities now. Huge opportunities. So I’m excited for this next chapter,” Janelle added.

Janelle’s bond with Christine is stronger than ever after the Sister Wives stars kicked Kody to the curb

Since giving Kody the boot, Janelle has remained focused on empowering herself and has remained close to Christine, who helped pave the way to her newfound independence.

During Episode 1 of Sister Wives’ 18th season, the ladies bonded when Christine visited Janelle’s new Flagstaff apartment and helped her assemble some new furniture.

Both of them also acknowledged that despite no longer sharing the title of “sister wives,” they still use the term to describe their relationship.

Despite some bumps in the road early into their polygamous marriage, Christine and Janelle – who snagged this week’s cover of PEOPLE Magazine – have come out of it stronger and closer than ever.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.