Janelle Brown is radiant as she shows off weight loss amid Kody Brown split

Janelle shared her health journey with her fans, and she’s never looked better. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has never looked better following her split from Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation in a preview clip from the Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives – One on One.

After sharing 29 years of spiritual plural marriage and welcoming six biological children with Kody, Janelle is now a single woman, and it suits her well.

The blonde beauty recently shared a post on Instagram detailing her health journey and included a video montage of her progress.

Janelle opened her video with a couple of throwback photos of herself before sharing some recent pics showcasing her weight loss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“At what point do you decide its time…time to put your health first. Because this has been a game changer,” Janelle wrote in the video’s caption.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is glowing post-Kody Brown split

At one point, Janelle showed off her strength in the gym as she performed a deadlift. She ended the video with a recent video of herself as she told her followers, “I’m coming for you 2023.”

Janelle looked absolutely radiant, donning a black-and-white houndstooth blazer and black turtleneck paired with silver hoop earrings and a bold red lip. She wore her platinum blonde hair in an updo, highlighting her flawless complexion.

In the caption, Janelle wrote, “This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible. The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year!”

Although Janelle disabled comments on the post, it was well-received, with nearly 48,000 Likes from her fans and followers.

Janelle achieved her health transformation through her fitness and nutrition endeavors

Janelle’s new and improved look and outlook on life are thanks to her new healthier lifestyle. Alongside her former sister wife and Kody Brown’s other ex, Christine Brown, Janelle is a Plexus Worldwide ambassador.

She also touts her business on her Life With Health & Happiness Instagram page, where she has amassed 104k followers.

In addition to working for Plexus, Janelle became a certified IIN-Health Coach in 2019 through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition via her Strive with Janelle health coaching program. For $75, Janelle’s clients can book a 40-minute consultation with the TLC star to discuss individual health goals.

Janelle’s journey began over a decade ago when she reached a point where she “had to make a change but really didn’t know how.”

The 53-year-old reality TV star describes her role as a health coach on her site: “The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence.”

It’s clear that Janelle’s fitness and nutrition goals have paid off, as she looks better than ever in this new chapter of her life.

The Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.