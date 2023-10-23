Janelle Brown doesn’t care that Kody and Robyn are monogamists: ‘They can have each other’

As far as Janelle Brown is concerned, Robyn Brown can have Kody Brown all to herself.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle confessed that she couldn’t care less that Kody and Robyn are living their happily ever after… all by themselves.

Janelle is the first wife who officially made Kody a polygamist back in 1993 when she joined his and Meri Brown’s marriage.

A year later, Christine joined their plural union, followed by Robyn in 2010, so Janelle is accustomed to sharing her husband with multiple women.

But Robyn joining the family created a shift in their marriage that forever altered Kody’s marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Eventually, Robyn and Kody discovered that they were each other’s soulmates, and soon, Meri, Janelle, and Christine began getting “scraps,” as Christine put it during Sunday’s episode.

Janelle chatted with Christine about the fact that Kody is essentially a monogamist now in his marriage to Robyn, and during a solo confessional, Janelle elaborated on how it’s made her feel.

“I mean, it really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family,” Janelle told TLC’s cameras.

Next, Janelle made it clear that what Kody and Robyn choose to do isn’t a concern of hers because she doesn’t give a crap.

Janelle Brown admits on Sister Wives that she ‘doesn’t care’ that Kody and Robyn are in a monogamous marriage

“If I cared, it would bother me, but I don’t care, I really don’t. They can have each other,” Janelle calmly and convincingly declared.

Interestingly, though, Janelle sang a different tune during her chat with Christine. When Christine asked whether Janelle would consider reconciling her marriage to Kody if he changed, she admitted that she would.

“Yeah, I would,” Janelle admitted. “If he could, if he could really, like, fully engage with me as a marriage partner again… like, we’ve been friends with benefits for years.”

But in the same breath, Janelle said that she’s ready for “something more.”

Janelle is living her best life as a newly single woman

During filming for Season 18, it seemed as though Janelle wasn’t completely dead set on leaving Kody yet.

But now that it’s been several months since filming took place, it looks as though Janelle has finally made up her mind.

Janelle hasn’t been spotted with Kody in recent months, and on Instagram, she’s been posting about her solo adventures, recently taking an impromptu trip to Hawaii, keeping her health on track with exercise, and spending time with family.

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on TLC.