Janelle Brown celebrates daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday, Sister Wives fans question Kody’s whereabouts

Janelle Brown is celebrating her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday and Sister Wives are curious whether Kody Brown was there for her milestone birthday.

On December 7, Janelle commemorated Savanah’s big day with a post on social media, sharing some video footage of the Las Vegas celebration that took place over the weekend.

In the Instagram Reel, Savanah held her cake and smiled before blowing out the candles. More footage revealed Savanah seated at a restaurant alongside some of her siblings, including Hunter and Logan along with his wife Michelle.

“Happy Birthday sweetheart ! We had a fun early birthday celebration in Vegas last weekend,” Janelle captioned the post, thanking Logan and Michelle for hosting the party.

“Dinner with friends and family on the Strip and then a tour through the Enchant light display,” she added. “Fun and memorable evening . You only turn 18 once right ?!”

In the comments section of the post, most of Janelle’s followers wished Savanah a happy birthday. However, there were many more who couldn’t help but notice that Kody was missing from the festivities.

Sister Wives fans question Kody Brown’s whereabouts at daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday celebration

“I don’t see Kody,” wrote one of Janelle’s followers, while another was hopeful that Kody didn’t forget her birthday like he did Gabriel’s, noting that scene “broke” their heart.

Another fan asked, “Did Kody bother to call her??” while another one of Kody’s critics, calling him “Baby Daddy,” asked if he remembered his and Janelle’s youngest child’s birthday.

“Let me guess, Kody didn’t show up,” read another comment from a curious follower. Yet another one of Kody’s critics sarcastically asked whether he couldn’t “tear himself away to celebrate her milestone bday.”

This isn’t the first time Kody Brown missed one of his kids’ birthdays

Sister Wives viewers were saddened and outraged after watching the most recent episode. Kody and Janelle’s son, Gabriel, revealed that his dad called him on his birthday to talk about his COVID-19 symptoms, but didn’t wish him a happy birthday.

Gabriel’s wasn’t the only one of Kody’s children’s birthdays he hasn’t been in attendance for. Kody and Meri’s child, Leon (formerly known as Mariah), celebrated her 25th birthday in 2020 without her dad in attendance.

Kody missed yet another milestone birthday when his and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, turned 18 last year. Earlier this year, Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison, celebrated his 24th birthday with Kody nowhere in sight. When Kody and Janelle’s eldest child, Logan, celebrated his most recent birthday, Kody was once again absent.

Despite Kody’s absence for his children’s birthdays, he told his Twitter followers last year that birthdays are a big deal in the Brown family.

“We have always made birthdays a big deal,” Kody tweeted in March 2021. “Maybe even and overindulgence in some opinions. But I defend big deal birthdays as homage and celebration of each family member. It’s important.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.