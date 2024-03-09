Janelle and Christine Brown break their silence following son Garrison’s death

Garrison Brown’s parents are still grieving his death, days after his sudden passing.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown lost their son, Garrison, on Tuesday, March 5, to an apparent suicide.

The news came as a shock to the Sister Wives community, and ever since, the Browns have received an outpouring of support from friends, family, and fans of the show.

Other than a statement on Instagram regarding Garrison’s death, Janelle has remained silent until now.

Nearly three months after getting all of her kids together — quite the feat — Janelle has shared a happy memory.

This week, the mom of six shared a family photo that was taken during Christmas 2023, including herself and all six of her children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, their significant others, and Janelle’s two grandchildren, Axel and Evie.

In the outdoor photo, the group of 13 posed among the grass and trees, everyone smiling for the camera.

Janelle Brown is grateful to have a recent photo of all of her kids following Garrison’s death

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” Janelle began the accompanying caption.

“It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this,” she continued. “I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

Janelle disabled commenting on the post, but it was met with hundreds of thousands of likes.

Christine honors Garrison with a sweet throwback video

Another of Garrison’s moms, Christine Brown, also spoke out for the first time since his passing.

Although Christine is not Garrison’s biological mom, she helped raise him and shares a close bond with all of Janelle’s children.

Christine uploaded a video clip of Garrison building a garden bed for his little sister, Truely, in the backyard of her former home in Flagstaff, Arizona – which he did in just 23 minutes, to boot.

The video was included in a Sister Wives episode during the height of the coronavirus pandemic – when Garrison took it upon himself to make Truely’s quarantined birthday a little bit more special.

Christine sped up the video, and didn’t include any sound with it, but left a touching caption to go along with it.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #gratitude, #missyou, #loveyou, and #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.

Christine’s upload was liked by hundreds of thousands of Instagram users, and thousands more sent their condolences in the comments section.

Sister Wives cast and fans continue to commemorate Garrison

Others have been paying tribute to Garrison since his passing, including Christine’s husband, David Woolley’s daughter, Kati Charlene.

Kati posted a screenshot of Janelle’s announcement of Garrison’s death in her Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis above the post to convey her empathy.

Garrison’s sister, Gwendlyn, posted a screenshot from Garrison’s Instagram feed announcing his passing.

David Woolley’s daughter, Kati, and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, paid their respects to Garrison on social media. Pic credit: @kati_charlene_/@gwendlynbrown/Instagram

“Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it,” the post read.

“We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

And, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Garrison’s other mom, Meri Brown, was one of the first Browns to speak out following Garrison’s passing.

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Meri wrote in a caption along with two photos of Garrison.

“This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙”

