Jana Duggar slammed for lack of safety as sisters help renovate Nebraska home

Jana Duggar is doing her best to get her pre-wedding content up so that the money will continue to flow in.

Since returning to social media earlier this year, the Counting On star has worked hard to create content and gain subscribers to monetize her platform.

She is currently arguably one of the most interesting Duggars. The eldest daughter waited until her 30s to get married and is now starting a new life in a new state away from the Big House, where she lived for decades.

The eldest Duggar daughter spent time with her younger sisters in Nebraska renovating the home she would share with Stephen Wissmann after they married.

Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar were along for the ride.

However, safety wasn’t the top priority for Jana and her sisters as they worked to renovate her future home.

Jana Duggar called out for unsafe practices

Over on Reddit, Jana Duggar was quickly called out for her unsafe practices while using tools to renovate the Nebraska home.

In the YouTube video she shared, Jana didn’t tie her hair back while using the table saw, but she did while painting the house.

Someone called her out by writing, “She tied her hair up for painting but not for using the chop-saw.”

A Redditor wrote, “That made me so uncomfortable to watch. Also Hannie standing half on the ladder on the edge of the stairs, and half on the wall. Duggars and safety do not belong in the same sentence.”

Jana Duggar teases California Bachelorette party

While her entire YouTube video wasn’t dedicated to her home renovations, most of the video was about the house and the painting she and her sisters did.

Jana Duggar did include some time they spent at the Oshkosh Air Show. It is a typical family event, especially for the pilot brothers.

At the end of the video, Jana teased her bachelorette party in California. Jinger Duggar revealed she hosted it for the sisters, and then revealed she was expecting her third child.

It will be interesting to see what the Duggar version of a bachelorette party is and what activities the sisters and Michelle Duggar did while they were in town. We already know Jessa Duggar had George with her since she is still breastfeeding.

Jana is raking up the views. The video was posted earlier tonight and already has 79,000 views (at the time of publishing), which will likely continue to add up in the coming days.

