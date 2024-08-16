Jana Duggar engagement photos leaked as she marries Stephen Wissmann

It’s a big week for Jana Duggar.

The eldest Duggar daughter is finally getting married, and details about her wedding should be available soon.

She applied for a marriage license with Stephen Wissmann, and they will be married on August 15.

Jana kept things under wraps, as she’s remained out of the spotlight for over three years.

Recently, the Counting On star returned to social media, giving viewers and followers a new glimpse into her life.

And now, a little over 10 years since Jill Duggar, the first daughter to marry, tied the knot, Jana will join several of her sisters in being a wife.

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann photo leaks

As news begins to travel about Jana Duggar marrying Stephen Wissmann, more leaks are coming through the cracks.

Jana didn’t publicly confirm her engagement (a missed opportunity for a payday), and less has been said about her wedding.

The only reason followers knew she was likely engaged was because she posted photos with a ring on.

However, an Instagram account specializing in Duggar memes found some photos of Jana and Stephen’s presumed engagement shoot.

Remember that the carousel’s opening photo shows Jana as “Cinderella,” which she has been dubbed for years. Stephen is her “Prince Charming,” if you will. It was only fitting to sub in their heads for the Royals.

When will information about Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann be revealed?

Given the circumstances surrounding the wedding and how it’s been a heavily anticipated event for years, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann likely received an offer from somewhere like PEOPLE for the first look.

Jana’s love life has been a hot topic of conversation for years, with followers wondering if she and her best friend, Laura DeMasie, were a secret couple. She was also linked to the much younger Lawson Bates for some time, but Stephen Wissmann was the latest suitor she was spotted with.

No information about their courtship has been shared, but the couple spent time together as early as 2020. That would make it a long four years, but there may have been a break after Jana encountered some trouble while babysitting.

It’s unclear where the couple will live following the wedding. He is based in Nebraska and established, so Jana may relocate to live closer to the Wissmanns and leave the Duggars behind in Arkansas.

