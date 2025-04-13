Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann spend time at work together

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are enjoying their lives as newlyweds.

Following their August wedding, she moved to Nebraska to be with him, and so far, things appear to be going well.

The Counting On star frequently takes trips back home to Arkansas, and they were there recently catching up with some of her sisters and friends.

There has been speculation that Jana may be pregnant, though she has not confirmed anything publicly.

She has been keeping busy rehabbing the home she and Stephen moved into following their wedding, and it seems she’s also been helping work on other things.

It seems she got exactly what she wanted in a man and everything she had waited so long for.

Jana Duggar enjoys working with Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar has always been one of the more handy siblings.

She was building things for her sisters’ weddings, gardening for the family, and keeping up with her brothers as they worked to fix things around the house.

The Counting On star shared some moments while at work with Stephen and captioned her carousel, “I love it when I get to go to work with my husband! 🥰 Such fun times and great memories!”

Jana Duggar found the man of her dreams

For a long time, Jana Duggar waited for someone like Stephen Wissmann.

They dated before their reconciliation in early 2024, which led to their engagement and wedding shortly thereafter.

She had been approached to be courted numerous times, but nothing seemed to keep her interest.

Jim Bob Duggar vetted the men who attempted to court his daughters with a questionnaire.

Some people wondered whether Jana would ever get married and if she was interested in women, particularly her good friend Laura DeMasie.

Rumors began circulating that Jana was seeing Stephen Wissmann when they were photographed together, and she spent Christmas in Nebraska with the Wissmann family. However, they could keep things quiet because Jana’s brother, Jeremiah, was courting (and eventually married) Stephen’s sister, Hannah.

Jana and Stephen didn’t divulge details about their split with followers, but she confirmed they reconciled in early 2024, and things moved quickly from there. She was engaged in the summer and, weeks later, walked down the aisle to marry Stephen.

They will likely welcome a few kids but won’t come close to having a big family like they had.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.