Jamie Otis opens up on regrets about her reaction to Doug’s looks when they got married

Jamie Otis is not known to hold anything back and that started from day one on the former Married at First Sight star’s wedding day.

Jamie is one half of the longest standing couple of the franchise, and OG fans will remember back in Season 1 when she was sobbing after meeting her expertly matched partner, Doug Hehner.

Not feeling a physical attraction at the altar at that moment, Jamie explained on the show that she thought the experts failed her when she felt no chemistry toward her new husband.

The 35-year-old recently opened up about if she regrets her reaction to Doug’s looks when they got married and how her Bachelor background might have played a role.

Jamie Otis opens up on regrets about commenting on Doug Hehner’s appearance on their MAFS wedding day

Approaching 8 years of marriage, Jamie and Doug are proof the experiment works if both parties are committed. Despite admitting her reaction at her wedding was a little intense, Jamie has no regrets about their first day together.

“I have no regrets for saying that because I really believe in being honest,” the mother-of-two said over Zoom to Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t have wanted to lie to him because we were filming a TV show.”

“What I have learned is, brutal honestly is unnecessary. Honesty is always necessary,” the Bachelor alum continued. “But brutal honesty, not so much.”

And while she has no regrets, Otis added, “If I could do it again, I wouldn’t have had that reaction, that’s for sure.”

Jamie Otis admits that her time on The Bachelor might’ve played a role in her reaction

Prior to her time on the social experiment, the former nurse appeared on both ABC’s The Bachelor and Bachelor Pad. Leaving those shows feeling like they were “staged,” Otis hoped going into MAFS would be different.

“Then on my wedding day, the reason I panicked was that, I really put so much like, faith and trust in the experts and I really believed they are getting someone who I would spend forever with,” added the New York native.

While Jamie can’t even fathom why she was so shallow at the time, she’s taking it as a lesson and added, “You live and you learn.”

