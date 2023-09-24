Jamie Otis has happy reunion with her mom despite sad occasion

Jamie Otis had a bittersweet reunion with her mom, who she’s had a rocky relationship with over the years.

The Married at First Sight star opened up about the moment on social media and posted a sweet family photo with her mom, husband Doug Hehner, and their kids.

It was a sad occasion that prompted Jamie to make an impromptu trip to her hometown after the recent death of their family matriarch.

A few weeks ago, Jamie revealed that her grandmother had passed away unexpectedly, and the family is still grieving her loss.

Jamie got a a lot of support from her MAFS castmates after she made the sad revelation online and confessed that she was still trying to process the news.

“RIP Grandma.🙏🏼 I hope you’re feeling loved and so happy while you’re up in heaven with the angels,” wrote the 37-year-old in a lengthy tribute.

Jamie Otis reunites with her mom during a trip to her hometown

Jamie Otis jetted out of Florida to go and visit her family, and ultimately, it proved to be a successful trip for everyone.

The MAFS star reunited with her sister Amy, who was celebrating her birthday, and she also saw her mom for the first time in over a year.

She posted adorable family photos on Instagram after they enjoyed a day at the pumpkin patch.

“Today is the first time I’ve seen my family in person since my grandma passed away (and my mom in over a year) and it could not have been more positive. 🙏🏻❤️,” shared Jamie.

The RN confessed that she was thankful to feel a renewed “connection” to her mother that she hadn’t felt since childhood and that it made her heart “soooo happy” to see her kids playing with their grandma.

“seeing my mom so genuinely happy and feeling loved is so healing.❤️,” she added.

MAFS star Jamie Otis had a rocky relationship with her mom

Jamie has opened up about her rocky childhood, where she admitted that her mom often chose drugs over her and her siblings. The MAFS alum has never met her dad and growing up she had a very close bond with her grandma.

“It’s so sad that my grandma passed and that’s what caused us to have this impromptu trip up to my hometown, but I’m SO THANKFUL that my mom and I are having this chance to grow closer again.🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️,” added Jamie in her post.

The heartwarming reunion with her mom is exactly what she had hoped for before taking the trip back home.

In a prior post, she noted her excitement about the family reunion.

“I am excited for this weekend with my fam – it’s just unfortunate it’s under these circumstances we’re meeting. But, I’m so thankful my kiddos to get to know their Grammy more.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️.”

