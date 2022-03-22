Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner celebrate 8 years of marriage with a trip to the Caribbean

MAFS Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner enjoy anniversary vacation. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner got married in the very first season of Married At First Sight and are still going strong to this day.

Doug and Jamie recently celebrated their 8-year-anniversary and are enjoying a trip to Grenada to commemorate the milestone.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner document their anniversary trip

Doug Hehner took to his Instagram story to share a photo with wife Jamie Otis in the airport as they headed off to their tropical anniversary trip.

Doug and Jamie wore masks as they prepared to board the plane in the photo.

Doug wrote over the pic, “Happy Anniversary to us,” along with writing, “Holy 8 years.”

Jamie also shared some photos from their flight to her Instagram stories.

Jamie wrote over her selfie, “On our way to celebrate *EIGHT* years married! We’re going to Grenada.” Jamie also added, “If I look like I just rolled outta bed, threw clothes on & went to airport that’s bc I did!”

When they arrived in Grenada, Jamie gave fans and followers a tour of their resort.

In a photo showing off a private pool, Jamie wrote, “We’ve traveled 12 hours to get here and it’s 100000% worth it! Wait til you see this!!!”

Detailing the resort’s standout features, Jamie shared, “You get your own personal & private sauna, garden, and pool with beach views.”

Doug and Jamie compare their marriage to Disney’s Frozen

Doug shared a video of the couple in vacation mode and humorously drew a connection between his marriage with Jamie and a scene from Disney’s Frozen.

In the video, Doug says, “Let’s watch some Disney,” and the video cuts to a scene between Frozen characters Anna and Kristoff.

The scene features Kristoff questioning how Anna could get engaged to a stranger, with Kristoff saying, “You mean to tell me you got engaged to someone you just met that day” and “Who marries a man she just met?”

The video ends with Doug and Jamie sharing a look with text that reads, “Yeah…so….uhhh…about that.”

Doug captioned the post, “It certainly wasn’t true love at the time. But it is now!! Can’t wait to try to explain that to the kids when they get older 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Doug and Jamie have certainly come a long way since being one of the first to participate on Married at First Sight and their 8th anniversary is a big accomplishment.

Happy Anniversary Doug and Jamie!

