James unveils his vocal talent and 90 Day Fiance fans are impressed

Who knew James Solis could sing?

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer might be able to trade selling banana chips for a career in the music industry.

After hearing James’ vocal tracks, his fans are impressed.

The Maine native recently debuted his work on Instagram, giving his fans, followers, and critics a taste of his musical talent.

James uploaded a music video in a Reel, showcasing his vocals in the post, which was captioned, “The ‘Official Music Video’ for MT Sounds new song ‘Another Day’ 🎶 🎸🥁”

“Streaming everywhere music is sold!” it continued. “All Animation done by the incredible @rizkicum (Thank you!) ❤️”

James also encouraged his supporters, as well as his haters, to offer their feedback in the comments section, adding, “Hate it? 🤬 Love it?! 😍 Leave a comment below and let us know! 🗣️🎙️”

The video featured a robot going about its daily activities, and the lyrics reflected going through mundane roadblocks in life and choosing to either succumb to them or do something about them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans and castmates applaud James’ vocal talent

James’ post received an abundance of positive feedback from his followers on Instagram.

In the comments section, James’ supporters flooded his post with compliments.

“🔥🔥🔥This song is FIRE!🔥🔥🔥,” wrote @lauratrider1.

@georgemossey added, “Bro! This song is fire. Can’t wait to hear more. I love when I get to see hidden talents!”

Others told James he was a “great singer” and his music was “really, really good.”

James’ fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate, Statler Riley, added, “So much talent, dude! Hella proud of you & all of the work you’ve been doing!!!! 🙌 🔥👏”

As James noted in the comments, his band, MT Sounds, released four more songs—Fireflies, My Own, Opposite Directions, and I’m Running—which can be found on SoundCloud.com.

As MT Sounds’ bio reads, “Making music that reflects the heart, things I see, and my experiences around the world.”

James and Tatha’s business ventures

James’ singing abilities aren’t his only hidden talent, though.

As he mentioned this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, he and his wife, Meitalia (Tatha), also sell handcrafted jewelry.

Their jewelry business, LoveTakar Designs, features handmade pendants, rings, earrings, and custom pieces, beginning at $5 each.

Customers can also purchase Tatha’s family’s banana chips in chocolate or cheese flavors for $18 per bag.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.