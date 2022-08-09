James ‘Meatball’ Clarke celebrates becoming an uncle

James “Meatball” Clarke pursues Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

James Clarke has managed to last longer than expected on The Bachelorette Season 19.

James, who goes by Meatball on the show, nearly saw his journey come to an end during a previous rose ceremony when the men were told to pursue Gabby or Rachel exclusively.

Meatball was chosen to be in Rachel’s group but admitted to having feelings for Gabby, leading him to be sent home.

However, Meatball approached Rachel for a second chance to get to know her better, and she agreed.

Now, Meatball is still on the show, having survived another rose ceremony.

Being on The Bachelorette isn’t the only exciting development in Meatballs’ life lately, as he also just became an uncle.

James ‘Meatball’ Clarke is now an uncle

James was all smiles as he sweetly announced the arrival of his niece.

In the opening photo, he held up the adorable baby in the hospital. The following images saw James smiling and posing with loved ones, including his baby niece.

James captioned the post, “Huge congrats to my sister Elizabeth @ecstrano and Matt @mast423 on their first baby girl. So happy for them both. Uncle Meatball now! Put me in coach!”

James’ friends and fans reacted to the post, including fellow The Bachelorette Season 19 star Ethan Kang.

Ethan wrote, “Uncle Meaty!!!!!”

Other comments read, “Proud Uncle. Just the best,” and “congratulations!!”

One commenter teased that James was holding the baby “just like a football,” and he admitted, “need some practice.”

Pic credit: @meatball_james/Instagram

Meatball receives praise after helping send Hayden Markowitz home

James has managed to fully redeem himself on The Bachelorette.

Initially, Meatball had put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths when he rejected Rachel’s rose due to his interest in Gabby, only to later convince Rachel to give their relationship a shot after being eliminated.

Rachel decided she wanted to keep James around, and it proved to be helpful to her in the end, as James was the one to bring Hayden Markowitz’s rude comments to Rachel’s attention.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Hayden had hurt Gabby’s feelings when he called her “rough around the edges.” Hayden then made even more disparaging comments as he expressed that he didn’t trust Rachel and Gabby and compared them to his ex.

James told Rachel what Hayden had been saying, and she quickly confronted Hayden and sent him packing, as viewers praised James for exposing Hayden.

